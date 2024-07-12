On Saturday, the Northwest Indiana Triathletes will be hosting the 44th annual La Porte Sprint Triathlon, beginning at 8 a.m. The race, which should conclude by 10:30 a.m., entails a quarter-mile lake swim, a 12.4-mile bike ride and a 3.4-mile run. The road course for the race includes the streets bordering Soldiers Memorial Park and Small Road from Garden Street to CR-700W.

The course will be closed to through traffic beginning at 7:45 a.m. Police and course monitors will be turning away traffic, except for residents who live along the course. Local residents will be permitted to enter and exit the route during slow periods of the race at the course monitor’s discretion.

Cyclists are moving at high rates of speed, so if you must leave, exercise extreme caution when approaching intersections or pulling out of driveways. For more information, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/LaPorte/LaporteSprintNWITri.