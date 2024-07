The historic bandstand in Washington Park is now available for rent.

This iconic structure, originally donated by Michigan City Industrialist John H. Barker in the 1890s, has a rich history.

The original band shell was destroyed by fire in 1911, and the current bandstand was built in the same year.

If you’re interested in renting it, you can find more details on our website or contact the parks office at (219) 873-1506.

https://www.emichigancity.com/153/Parks-Recreation