The Indiana Department of Transportation  announced the ramps from I-94 eastbound to U.S. 41/Indy Boulevard southbound and to Kennedy Avenue southbound closed this past Friday night, July 12, and are closed for about one week for urgent repairs.

The ramps from I-94 eastbound to State Road 152/Indy Boulevard northbound and to Kennedy Avenue northbound also remain closed due to construction.

