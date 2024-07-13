The bodies of two boaters from Illinois were found in Lake Michigan, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after midday Friday police officers with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Marine Unit and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources recovered the bodies of two boaters searchers had been looking for since last week.

At around 12:30 p.m. a fisherman called 9-1-1 to report finding a body just north of a BP breakwall. It was about 3/4 mile from shore. Lake County Marine Unit officers responded and assisted the DNR in recovering the body.

The DNR found the other man east of the BP breakwall.

On Friday, July 5, the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Aviation Unit and the United States Coast Guard assisted the DNR in looking for three people who reportedly fell out of a boat and into Lake Michigan. At that time, the search area was about two miles north of Whiting, Indiana. A male boater wearing a life jacket was rescued by the Coast Guard on Friday.

According to the Town of Chesterton Facebook page, the DNR also reported that the bodies recovered were identified as 45-year-old Eduardo Rivera Jr., and 32-year-old Salvador Lopez, both of Elk Grove, Ill.

The investigation is being handled by the Indiana DNR.