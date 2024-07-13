The fun continues with the 8th and final day of the LaPorte County Fair! See below for a detailed schedule of events set to take place later today, Saturday, July 13th. (times may be subject to change)
Saturday, July 13 , 2024 Gates Open at 10am
9:00am: Horse and Pony Judging (Horse and Pony Judging Arena), Open Class Draft Horse Timed Events (Draft Horse Barn)
10:00am – 6:00pm: The Curious Kids Trail and Tractor Trail
10:00am: Pioneerland Artisan Auction (Artisan Barn)
11:00am: Live Shark Encounter
12:30pm: Live Shark Encounter
1:00pm: Skerbeck Carnival Rides – $30 Unlimited Rides
2:30pm: Live Shark Encounter
3:00pm: Silly Safari (Pioneerland)
4:00pm: Neil Alliese (Entertainment Tent)
5:00pm: Silly Safari (Pioneerland)
6:30pm: Live Shark Encounter
7:00pm: Silly Safari (Pioneerland)
7:00: Dr. Rob and the Revivers (Entertainment Tent)
