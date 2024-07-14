See the world’s fastest and most powerful offshore boats dash and splash along the southern edge of Lake Michigan, visible from Washington Park beach and shoreline. Meet boat owners, racers and team members staged throughout Washington Park. This free, action-packed weekend boasts a boat parade, block party, live entertainment, family activities, festival food and drinks and the ultimate in power-boat racing. Stay tuned for the daily schedule which will be released later this year. For more information check out www.greatlakesgrandprix.com.