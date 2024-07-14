La PORTE, IN – The LakeFest planning committee today revealed a full lineup of fun to kick-off the LakeFest weekend, according to Park Superintendent Mark Schreiber.

On Friday, July 26, from 4-11 p.m., LakeFest will host its first-ever Friday Night Live at Fox Park along Clear Lake. This free, pet- and kid-friendly event will include music, food, art, fitness and entertainment for people of all ages. According to Schreiber, the Friday Night Live will not only bring the community together, but it will also showcase the recent renovations to Fox Park to residents and visitors alike.

“For the last three years, we’ve prided ourselves on providing several unique entertainment options all throughout town on the Friday night of LakeFest,” Schreiber said. “This year, we are trying something new by consolidating all the fun into one huge event for the entire community to enjoy together. Thanks to the work of our entire team and our many partners, we truly believe there will be something for everyone as we kick-off an incredible weekend, and doing so while showing off the newly renovated Fox Park is an added bonus.”

The Chicago-based H.Y.P.E. Productions will provide musical entertainment throughout the evening with a combination of a DJ and live musicians. The Futboleros, known as the “Harlem Globetrotters of Soccer,” will be stationed at Ron Reed Field from 5-7 p.m. as their professional athletes showcase their freestyle soccer tricks. The La Porte County Public Library will station a Story Walk along the newly paved Clear Lake Trail. Additionally, Purdue Northwest will be onsite with a baja racing car, Esports gaming and other fun amenities.

A wide array of local food trucks will be available throughout the park, and a beer garden will be onsite for patrons aged 21 and older. Attendees can also participate in a photo “bingo” contest for the chance to win prizes.

The evening will also feature golf driving contest (into Clear Lake with floating balls), kids art activities, group exercise classes, a wiffleball home run derby, inflatables and more.

For the full schedule and to learn more about other LakeFest events, visit laportelakefest.com.