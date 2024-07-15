LAPORTE COUNTY — Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission Executive Director Scott Pelath issued the following statement regarding the conditions of the Kankakee and Yellow Rivers in Indiana:

“During the month of July, the National Weather Service has recorded far more than the normal rainfall on the Kankakee River Basin. Virtually the entire watershed has been hit with at least twice the usual amount of precipitation, with large portions of the upper watershed enduring triple and even quadruple the typical levels.

“While the soil and summer crops absorb some of this water, the remainder discharges to the Kankakee and Yellow Rivers. For that reason, the National Weather Service currently is predicting moderate and minor flood stage levels along the Kankakee this week.

“The Commission is closely monitoring changing river conditions and the latest predictions from the National Weather Service. It also retains emergency service contractors in the event of substantial bridge obstructions or bank breaches.

“Citizens are strongly advised to use extreme caution on and around riverbanks during flood conditions and near-flood conditions. Members of the public can find river levels, flood forecasts, and current flood status information at the National Weather Service website at https://water.noaa.gov/gauges.

“Furthermore, the Commission values citizen reports of major obstructions and damage to riverbanks. Regional residents can submit flood related information through the Commission’s website at https://kankakeeandyellowrivers.org/contactus.”