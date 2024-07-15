Beginning on Monday, July 15, through October 15, (weather permitting), Superior Construction will be closing the southbound ramp off Highway 12 that connects into State Road 249 in order to repair the walls of the lower portion of the bridge.

The ramp located just west of the Port of Indiana bridge will remain open to connect Hwy 12 to State Road 249 for vehicles/trucks to access. Residents wanting to go south on 249 will need to continue on 12 to the 249 south exit just before the bridge into the port.

Beginning on Monday, July 22 crews will be placing traffic control for work on the upper sections of the bridge.

This work will be phased into 4-5 weeks of construction per lane. There will always be one lane open on the bridge and traffic control for this stage of work will be by flagging operations from 5:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday, then mobile traffic signals after 5:00 pm to 5:00 am and on the weekends.

The overall purpose of the project is to address the bridge’s condition.

“When complete, other than regular maintenance, the bridge should not need any major repairs for years to come,” Chief Jeremy Ogden said.