INDIANA DUNES NATIONAL PARK: On July 18th, the dedication of Indiana’s 2nd official Shipwreck Nature Preserve -the “Muskegon” will take place just offshore from Indiana Dunes National Park’s Mount Baldy. Dr. Charles Beeker and colleagues from Indiana University’s Center for Underwater Science, along with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and National Park Service staff, will visit the site to install a mooring buoy, place a bronze commemorative plaque, and collect high-quality underwater photos and footage.

Dr. Beeker notes that “the Muskegon is Indiana’s first shipwreck listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This Dedication as an Indiana Shipwreck Nature Preserve will facilitate site enhancements and increased public access to one of our most significant shipwrecks”.

The public is invited to attend a celebration hosted at the Michigan City Lighthouse Museum from 1:30 pm – 4:00 pm that includes access to the museum, a special model of the Muskegon and a chance to meet the artist, tables from community partners, and food trucks. The dedication ceremony will begin at 3:30 p.m.

The wreckage of the Muskegon is located approximately a quarter mile offshore from Mount Baldy in 30-35 feet of water where it is under the jurisdiction of Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources. Establishing the wreck as an official Nature Preserve helps to promote the importance of shipwrecks as scientific, cultural, and recreational resources for our state and region.

“Indiana is home to more than 300 nature preserves that protect our state’s most unique natural places, which includes two shipwrecks off our state’s coast,” said Dan Bortner, Indiana DNR director. “As a state nature preserve, the Muskegon shipwreck site will be protected for generations to come.”