MICHIGAN CITY, Indiana — Shirley Heinze Land trust is teaming up with Lubeznik Center for the Arts and Franciscan Health Michigan City to bring attention to the calming, restorative effects of nature and art.

Wellness in the Wetlands — a free, all ages Nature in the Arts event — will take place Saturday, July 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Central at the St. Francis Nature Preserve, located on the Franciscan Health Michigan City campus at 3500 Franciscan Way. Visitors may park near the trailhead entrance at the west end of the parking lot. Michigan City Transit Bus Route 4 stops at Franciscan Health Michigan City.

Family friendly activities will include 3D waterlilies, paper collage landscapes, salad spinner art and hydration health education. Visitors can receive a free water bottle from Franciscan Health Michigan City and hydration mix samples from Nature’s Cupboard while supplies last. Attendees may also enter a drawing for a year-long family membership to Lubeznik.

Participants can take a relaxing walk along the 0.25-mile accessible boardwalk trail and learn about the surrounding wetlands and how they contribute to human health.

Nature in the Arts is hosted at Shirley Heinze Land Trust nature preserves across northwestern Indiana. The all-ages program connects the art community to the importance of their local natural areas. Activities are made possible in part by South Shore Arts, Indiana Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Visit www.heinzetrust.org/nature-in-the-arts to view other Nature in the Arts events and art from previous years.

For more information about Wellness in the Wetlands, contact Mari Patis at (219) 242-8558 or at mpatis@heinzetrust.org.