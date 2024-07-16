Cops Cycling for Survivors TOUR continues throughout Indiana. Mike Kellems has been sharing his journey with pictures and insights with Ric Federighi both on and off the air and with the WIMS extended family. Safe Travels.

Hello from the campus at Indiana State University in Terre Haute… we arrived here safe and sound and extremely sweaty. As previously mentioned, this is a long pull and with temps in the 90’s and humidity backing it up along with a steady headwind it was a tough day. Nonetheless, these cyclists, who never cease to amaze, pushed through and here we are.

We left Kentland following a great breakfast and hospitality that is without compare ( more on that in a bit ) and headed south on US 41. Rest breaks were at Boswell and Seeger High School before we made it to what is one of the more difficult honor stops of these 13 days. For those unaware on August 22, 2006 the cycling group including the support truck, was struck by a truck as they traveled south on SR 63 south of I-74. Indiana State Police Lieutenant Gary Dudley ( E.o.W. 8/22/2006 ) and Lake County Police Chief Gary Martin ( E.o.W. 8/22/2006 ) were killed in the crash. CC4S President Monica Zahasky was on the ride that fateful day and I have difficulty wrapping my head around what a chaotic scene that must’ve been. This stop is important because we must pay tribute to these two men whose mission was simple… honor the fallen. Several have picked up that torch and I have to believe that the two Garys must be beaming with pride from heaven seeing what a terrific organization CC4S has become.

We took a break in Cayuga after stopping in a town long since abandon, Eugene, Indiana, to pay respects to the only town marshal they ever had, Marshal Abraham Conrad ( E.o.W. 8/10/1892 ) The town of Eugene had only been incorporated for a few years and the town was so devastated by the brutal murder of Marshal Conrad that it soon dissolved.

Leaving out of Cayuga we headed for the sweetest place in the while wide world, The Iron Skillet in Clinton. If you’ve read my words before you’ll know of this place. I’m completely convinced that if a stranger happened upon this place, after eating a meal and chatting with the folks, they’d leave with a full belly and believing that they were family. Now one of my good buddies, Mick Pawlik, who follows these daily blurbs told me before the ride that I used to write about the food we eat a lot and in recent years, not so much. Well, let me fix that issue here and now! Last year we stopped at the Iron Skillet and we had breakfast… it was spectacular and just like you’d expect at home. This year was lunch with a full bar set up for making your own sandwich… don’t know what it is but the lunchmeat tastes better, the bread tastes better, heck, even the water tastes better however I’m not talking about all that… I want to talk about the pies… oh my, the pies. This year was sugar cream, chocolate, butter scotch and coconut cream. There may even have been some sort of berry however I can’t be certain because I was dizzy over the sugar cream pie. They send the pies with us and believe it or not, they actually make it to Terre Haute where they are shared at dinner. And yes, Mick, I only had one slice!

This is probably a good point to talk about the hospitality we receive… like the folks at the Iron Skillet, the cyclists are treated like royalty at every stop. Kentland is another example of Hoosier hospitality at its finest. Mike Rowe, a now retired Newton County Policeman and his incredible wife not only make dinner, but they also serve breakfast the next day. Kristy is up at 3:30 AM to make the breakfast and get the meal ready. We see this at every stop and I hope that everyone who takes such good care of us knows how deeply appreciative we are of the kindness. I’d also be remiss if I didn’t mention Kris Fleming who is Todd Burman’s step-sister. When I arrived at the cemetery in Kentland she met me at the truck with a bag of tortilla chips and two jars of homemade salsa; one zucchini salsa and one eggplant salsa. She made them just for me because, well, I’m just a great, humble dude.

We leave very early tomorrow, bound for Evansville. The heat has been a bit much and the headwind can take a hike! Please keep these great folks in your thoughts and prayers!! Lastly, the two photos are from August 20, 2006. This was two days before the crash and the cyclists has just visited us in La Porte County.

Peace!