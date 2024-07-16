A 39-year-old Crown Point resident was arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop on Saturday, June 29, the Chesterton Police Department is reporting.

According to police, at just after 9:40 p.m. Sgt. Eric Lisoski was northbound on Tremont Road when he observed a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction pass him “at a high rate of speed.” Lisoski executed a U-turn and stopped the vehicle in the westbound lanes of U.S. 20.

Lisoski, accompanied at the scene by Officer Darren Conley, made contact with the driver, who was unable to find her license, stating that she’d just been “at the casino in Michigan City” and “may have lost (it) there,” police said.

Lisoski then retrieved his K-9 partner, Zeke, who performed a free-air sniff of the vehicle, in the course of which he alerted, the police said. A search of the vehicle yielded a quantity of methamphetamine as well as a smoking device.

The motorist was transported to Porter County Jail on a charge of possession of at least 10 but fewer than 28 grams of methamphetamine; and on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, the police said.