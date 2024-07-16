Gary, IND. – On Monday, July 15, in a press conference within the Gary Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center, Congressman Frank Mrvan (IN-01) and Chief Derrick Cannon announced GPD will receive $264,000 in Community Project Funding. The funding will allow for the acquisition of stationery and mobile License Plate Reader (LPR) cameras. These LPR cameras will be used to continue the modernization of the Gary Police Department’s policing tactics and enhance public safety.

Ellis Dumas, Chief of Staff for the Office of Mayor Eddie Melton, spoke on behalf of Mayor Melton, who was unable to attend the press conference.

“The news we’re sharing today shows that Gary is making additional investments in modern technology that will allow us to keep our streets safer. We know that safety is truly about community well-being. Our residents deserve safe neighborhoods, where they can grow, raise families, and build their dreams without fear. Today, I want to commend the brave men and women of the Gary Police Department who put their lives on the line daily to protect our community. We know that each day you put other’s safety above your own, and that you are often faced with challenging situations that most of us cannot imagine. We thank you and appreciate your service,” said Dumas.

Congressman Mrvan expressed his gratitude to both Mayor Melton and the Gary Police Department. “Thank you to Mayor Melton and all of the leaders with the Gary Police Department for your collaborative efforts to successfully secure this vital funding to support our dedicated law enforcement officers,” Mrvan stated. “I look forward to continuing to work to ensure that all of our first responders have the equipment and technology they need to perform their duties to the best of their abilities and keep our communities safe.”

License Plate Reader cameras (LPRs) are instrumental in modern policing. These cameras send real time data to the Gary Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center to help police officers identify vehicles associated with criminal activity, locate missing people, and recover stolen vehicles. During the press conference, Chief Derrick Cannon explained that the police department currently has around 170 cameras, with 73 fixed to specific locations, and others which are mobile and attached to trailers or squad cars.

Cannon stated, “The overall goal is to improve the quality of life for the citizens of Gary. We’re honored and excited to be able to expand the footprint we’ve already laid down. These LPR cameras will give us the ability to meet the needs of not only the citizens of Gary but also our region. Our Real Time Crime Center is not only used by the City of Gary – it’s also available to other agencies that might have a nexus to our community. This includes all our federal, local, county and state partners.”

The original funds request was included in Congressman Frank Mvran’s Community Project Funding requests in the final version of the Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 appropriations measure earlier this year.

Chief Derrick Cannon also shared how funding this technology helps the police department improve surveillance of areas and support officers in their day-to-day work, stating, “This is a multiplier. This is an opportunity. This will allow us to have an eye on the city, and provide real time information to officers on the street, so when they are going toa a 911 call they have supplemental information to give. I want to thank Congressman Mrvan again for this generous donation. We will be putting it to direct and immediate good use.”