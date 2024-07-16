MICHIGAN CITY, Indiana – The Franciscan Health Foundation of Northern Indiana recently received a $3,000 donation from Horizon Bank to support the Franciscan Health Michigan City Center of Hope program.

“When you think about corporate sponsorship in the community, you think about Horizon and Franciscan,” said Steve Kring, regional president for Horizon Bank – Northwest Indiana. “We love to give back to the community by supporting programs that make a meaningful impact in people’s lives.”

The Center of Hope program provides a safe environment for survivors of violence, sexual abuse and trauma, including pediatric victims. Financial support for the Franciscan Health Michigan City Center of Hope program assists in the emotional, physical and spiritual healing of those impacted by sexual and physical assault and abuse.

The sexual assault nurse examiners serving Center of Hope are specially trained in cultural sensitivity, injury identification, evidence preservation, forensic photography, forensic documentation, courtroom testimony and the acute and long-term effects of sexual violence.

The $3,000 gift from Horizon Bank will be used to purchase transportation vouchers, soft blankets, new clothing and undergarments to replace those that must be kept for evidence, hygiene items for patients to use to shower and restaurant gift cards.

“Thank you for helping support victims of violence,” said Center of Hope Program Coordinator and Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner Jen Ahlenius. “Your generous donation will allow the Center of Hope to assist our survivors in a variety of ways. Thank you for helping us make a positive impact.”

Since 2005, Horizon Bank has donated more than $60,000 to the Franciscan Health Foundation to support Franciscan Health Michigan City’s nursing scholarships, pandemic response and preparedness and the Center of Hope program.

“Horizon Bank has been uniquely committed to improving the lives of community members in the area and we are fortunate they continue to choose to partner with the Franciscan Health Foundation to make such a profound difference through our Center of Hope Program here in Michigan City,” Franciscan Health Foundation Director of Development Debbie Tatum said. “We’re so grateful to Steve and his team for that commitment and generosity.”

To learn more about the Franciscan Health Foundation or to make a donation to the Center of Hope or other programs, go online to www.franciscanhealthfoundation.org or call (219) 661-3401.