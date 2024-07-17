Most Grade Levels See Slight Increase in English/Language Arts Proficiency; Math Proficiency Slightly Decreases Following Significant Growth in Recent Years

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today presented results from the spring 2024 administration of the Indiana Learning Evaluation and Readiness Network (ILEARN). Most grade levels had a slight increase in English/language arts (ELA) proficiency, while math proficiency slightly decreased following significant growth since the pandemic.

“While many grades have seen increases in both ELA and math proficiency over the past three years, we must continue to keep our foot on the gas pedal to ensure all students have a solid academic foundation in order to maximize their future opportunities,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “A number of key tactics have been put in place to support educators, parents/families and students. It is essential that our local schools and parents/families continue to work together and stay laser-focused on improving student learning in ELA, as well as math. As we urgently work to improve student learning, the new ILEARN Checkpoints, launching as a pilot in the upcoming school year, will provide more actionable data throughout the year, resulting in more strategic, increased support for our students.”

Statewide, 41.0% of Indiana’s students are at or above proficiency standards in ELA, and 40.7% of students are at or above proficiency standards in math. This is up 0.5 and 3.8 percentage points respectively since 2021. Due to variables in instruction from COVID-19 and the disruption of 2020 assessments, 2021 results represent the current Indiana baseline. Key takeaways from the data include:

Since the 2021 baseline, ELA proficiency has increased across most grade levels. Third grade: 0.1 percentage point decrease*

(Note: Many students in third grade in 2024 received instruction in either a fully or partially virtual setting during kindergarten due to the pandemic. Data show that in-person instruction is key to student success.) Fourth grade: 2.2 percentage point increase Fifth grade: 0.8 percentage point increase Sixth grade: 1.2 percentage point increase Seventh grade : 0.7 percentage point increase Eighth grade: 1.3 percentage point decrease



Since last year, the 2024 statewide ILEARN results reflect a slight increase in ELA proficiency across most grade levels compared to 2023. The highest year-to-year increases were in grade four (1.5 percentage points) and grade seven (2.3 percentage points). ELA proficiency in grades four and six is the highest it has been since the pandemic.



Since the 2021 baseline, math proficiency has increased across all grade levels. Third grade: 3.7 percentage point increase Fourth grade: 4.3 percentage point increase Fifth grade: 2.2 percentage point increase Sixth grade: 5.1 percentage point increase Seventh grade: 3.4 percentage point increase Eighth grade: 3.6 percentage point increase



Since last year, the 2024 statewide ILEARN results reflect a slight decrease in math proficiency across most grade levels compared to 2023, following significant growth in recent years. Proficiency rates in 2024 remained within one percentage point of last year’s results for all grade levels. The greatest change was in grade seven (one percentage point increase).



Since last year, the 2024 statewide ILEARN results show that seventh grade students had increases in both ELA and math (2.3 and 1 percentage points respectively) compared to 2023.

Specific student populations are seeing improved growth. Since the 2021 baseline, math proficiency rates are higher in 2024 for all student populations. Since last year, Black students had the highest percentage point increase in ELA (1.2 percentage points) and also saw an increase in math proficiency. Since 2021, Black students have seen a 3.5 percentage point increase in ELA and a 5.4 percentage point increase in math. Students in special education and students receiving free/reduced price meals also had modest gains in both ELA and math from 2023 to 2024. English learners (EL) students were identified in 2023 as needing continued targeted support in ELA. Since then, EL students have had a 0.8 percentage point increase in ELA. Additional targeted support is still needed in math.



In order to provide more actionable data throughout the year for students, parents/families and teachers, Indiana has been working since January 2022 to redesign the ILEARN ELA and Math assessments, which will roll out as a pilot this upcoming year. These new Checkpoints will provide improved real-time student data that can be used to better support student learning throughout the year, rather than waiting until the end of the year for results. The redesigned assessment will have three Checkpoints and a shortened summative assessment at the end of the school year. These checkpoints are not punitive in any way and will be used to guide student learning. If a student does not master a particular standard, the student will receive additional intervention and instruction prior to having a retest option. Over 70% of schools opted-in to participate in the ILEARN Checkpoints during the 2024-2025 school year. The full rollout, which includes all schools, will begin in the 2025-2026 school year.

ILEARN, which meets state and federal assessment requirements, assesses proficiency in content standards in English/language arts and math in grades three through eight. ILEARN is an Indiana-specific assessment; therefore, ILEARN results cannot be compared to results from other states.

Results of the 2023-2024 administration of the SAT assessment were also released. The SAT serves as the federal accountability high school assessment for 11th grade students in Indiana. State law requires IDOE to administer a national college entrance exam with the “passing” cut score no lower than the national cut score. College Board is seeing a decrease in scores nationally, including in Indiana. In 2023-2024, College Board changed the test design, which can often impact assessment scores. Additionally, Indiana students who are chronically absent scored substantially lower on the SAT. These results underscore the urgency behind the state’s ongoing work to rethink the high school experience and, ultimately, ensure more parents and students see the value in education.

Full ILEARN and SAT results, as well as results from other assessments, are available here.