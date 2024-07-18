The Michigan City Parks & Recreation Department announces that there will be a special events parking fee on Sunday, August 4, 2024 for the XInsurance Great Lakes Grand Prix. Cars and motorcycles without a Washington Park parking sticker will be charged $40 to park. All other vehicles WILL NOT BE ALLOWED IN THE PARK due to very limited parking; this includes trucks w/trailers, buses, and motorhomes.

Regular parking fees will resume on Monday, August 5, 2024.

For more information contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 219-873-1506 or online at www.emichigancity.com