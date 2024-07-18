La Porte – The La Porte Community School Corporation (LPCSC) is excited to announce the Field House Strength and Conditioning Project, a significant initiative aimed at providing a modern, functional, and state-of-the-art athletic training space for student-athletes. This project responds to the findings of the 2020 Facility Study, which identified critical district needs, including upgrades to the aging field house.

Initially constructed in 1998, the field house has experienced considerable wear and tear over the years due to its extensive use by various extracurricular groups, including physical education classes, winter guard, spring sports teams, strength and conditioning programs, gymnastics, and athletics. The new updates aim to address these needs and revitalize the facility to better serve the students of La Porte.

The project is funded by General Obligation (GO) bonds specifically designated for equipment and/or capital improvements. The revitalized field house will completely transform the current space and repurpose areas to maximize functionality. Key features of the project include:

New Flooring: In addition to the strength and conditioning updates, the field house will receive a new floor, enhancing its durability and functionality.

Basketball Court Transformation: The center basketball courts will undergo a significant change. Two partial courts will be transformed into one full-size court, rotated 90 degrees to facilitate competitive play.

Fresh Paint: The entire field house will receive a fresh coat of paint, revitalizing the space and creating an inviting environment for all users.

Repurposed Space: The old wellness room will be converted into a dedicated cardio and general wellness equipment area, ensuring a holistic approach to student health and fitness.

Increased Capacity: The upgraded strength and conditioning project will at least double the facility’s capacity for student-athletes, providing more student engagement and development opportunities.

Turf Training Area: The upgraded flooring in the strength and conditioning room will include a turf training area specifically designed for athletic training, enhancing the versatility of the space.

Premier Equipment: The facility will be outfitted with premier equipment and performance flooring that is branded and customized, offering a professional-grade training environment for our athletes.

“The location of the field house offers a strategic advantage,” Board President Ryan Seaburg stated. “It will provide student-athletes with a top-tier training facility, fostering their development and success both on and off the field.”

The proposed strength and conditioning program updates will be presented to the community through pictures and 3D renderings, offering a clear vision of the planned improvements. Please visit the LPCSC website to view the images from the quote.