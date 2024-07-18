Crown Point, IN – The Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association (NWIIWA) today announced the 226 finalists for the 13th annual Influential Women Awards, featuring women from many leading regional companies.

During the awards banquet, two winners will be selected in 12 different industry categories: one Up and Coming Winner and one Influential Woman winner. Additionally, special awards will be given in other categories like Community Leader of the Year and Supporter of the Year.

“On behalf of the NWIIWA board, I’m honored to announce the finalists for this year’s Influential Women Awards,” said Mary Wright, NWIIWA board chair. “These extraordinary women demonstrate remarkable leadership, innovation, and commitment to excellence in their fields. Their achievements inspire us all and pave the way for future generations. Congratulations to all—your contributions are truly making a difference!”

The 2024 finalists were chosen from a pool of over 430 nominees. They were nominated by their peers and other members of the public for the impact they’ve made on their companies, industries, and communities. Nominations were evaluated by Influential Women alumni from their respective fields.

Past winners come from all kinds of different professional backgrounds, including educators, corporate leaders, hospital officials, government officials, nonprofit heads, caregivers, and many others.

The Influential Women Awards Banquet will take place on September 26, 2024, at the Avalon Manor in Merrillville.

A complete list of the 2024 finalists is included with this release (on page 2). For more information, please visit NWIIWA.org.

2024 Influential Women Finalists

Arts – Influential

Debra Bolanos Xel-Ha Escuela de Danza

Mary Beth Johnson Mary Beth Photography

Ernie Shelby Dimples Co. and EDSAS-Ernie D. Shelby Accounting Services

Edda Taylor Edda Taylor Photographie

Arts – Up and Coming

Carrie Bedwell Listen to your Mother NWI

Tina Brenda Nephilim Studios

Amy Jackson Amy Paris Photography, LLC

LaQuisha Jackson Soulful Kitchen, Hope for the Hungry

Kaitlin Parks Kaitlin Parks Photography

Business – Influential

Debie Coble Goodwill Industries of Michiana, Inc.

Brenda Coleman International Magnaproduct, Inc.

Abby Deleon Vogel Luke Family of Brands

Jessica Garcia Luke Family of Brands

Dana Gibson Associated Pediatricians

Hannah Bjorg Hartmann Moda Beauty Bar / HH Group

Amy Henningfield Superior Construction

Gretchen Kalk-Castro CLH CPAs and Consultants

Rhonda Lowe Luke Oil

Penny Schlyer Authentic Impact Business Coaching

Kathy Smith Chicago Title

Angela Swanson Kankakee Valley REMC

Patricia Thompson The Pet Parlor, Ltd

Misty Ursitti The Ursitti Group Staffing Solutions

Melissa Villanueva Sweetfrog Premium Frozen Yogurt

Rhonda Zaluckyj Patti’s All American

Business – Up and Coming

Vanessa Bajda Luke Family of Brands

Summer Borkowski SUMMERGOLD

Alicia Cannon Legacy Sport Horses

Vicki Carlson Trumpet Vine LLC

Jay Cherry DRIIP Clothing

Janine Henry Janine Henry Broker for Banga Realty

Amy Izzo The Amy Izzo Group Realty and Life Coaching

Kim Jones Calumet Park Funeral Home and Cemetery

Bridgette Knight Options for Senior America

Lindsey Liesenfelt Truly Teas

Sara Mason The Mason Homestead

Deena Miller-Eastwold Juke’s Salon and Boutique

Stefanie Mockler, Ph.D. The Violet Group

Yolanda Monahan YoBandz LLC

Megan Neal Luke Family of Brands

Ruhani Sharma Tandoori Cafe & Grill

Tonya Stanley NiSource

Kay Stob Luke Family of Brands

Shaya Wimple Marlyngrace Boutique

Construction/Manufacturing – Influential

Morgan Davis bp

Carmen Lopez Daifuku Intralogistics America Corporation/Wynright

Lisa Martin SENSIT Technologies

Sarah Moran Ryerson Singer Steel

Samantha Regnier Clean Harbors

Monica Scheel WSP USA Inc.

Tricia Sena SENSITTechnologies

Kathy Trebiani ArcelorMittal USA Research

Lyndie Walton Continental Electric Co INC

Construction/Manufacturing – Up and Coming

Natalie Brown Superior Construction

Dr. Alexandrea Horton ArcBest

Sarah Lewis Superior Construction

Melissa McLindon NiSource/NIPSCO

Samantha Paulus Superior Construction

Economic Development/Government – Influential

Melisa Crisler AARP FOUNDATION SCSEP

M. Celita Green City of Gary

Sheri Herma City of Crown Point

Karen Marben City of Crown Point

Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch City of Michigan City

Julie Wendorf Crown Point Community Library

Economic Development/Government – Up and Coming

Robin “Miss Robin” Arvanitis Town of Schererville

Roseann Bozak Liberty Rec League

Lauren Huffman Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT)

Ashley Elizabeth Kazmucha La Porte County Plan Commission

Keri Marrs Barron Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County

Heidi McCord Newton County Coroner’s Office

Mariana Naglosky FSSA – Division of Family Resources

Kristine Wright Brook Iroquois Washington Public Library

Education – Influential

Gina Alber Ivy Tech Community College

Keana Baylis Little Village Home Child Care

Diava Carter Indiana University Northwest

Gisele Casanova Purdue University Northwest

Kelli Ellis Porter County Career and Technical Education

Padmini Makam Chinmaya Mission NWI

Heather Paskis Crown Point Community School Corporation

Abie Swift Northwest Indiana Lighthouse Charter Schools

Valentine Torres School City of Hobart

Laura Vazquez West Side High School

Lynn Marie Wilson Portage High School/Porter County Career Center

Education – Up and Coming

Natali Alvarez HealthVision Midwest

Jessica Castillo Hammond Central High School

Sydney Castle Immanuel Lutheran School

Brooke Ferrand Chesterton Montessori School

Samantha Horn Purdue University Northwest College of Business

Dr. Maria Hughes Purdue University Northwest

Yvonne Lopez Purdue University Northwest

Samantha Madrigal Ivy Tech Community College Lake County

Roxanna O’Rourke Hammond Education Foundation

Jennifer VanDyke Institute for Career Development

Finance – Influential

Nicole Bagby SENSIT Technologies

Jennifer Buck Everwise Credit Union

Katie Cortes Everwise Credit Union

Katie Craig bp

Gina Fezler BMO Harris

Sonia Georgeff Diamond Mortgage

Rockell Griggs Old National bank

Lisa Kuehl Horizon Bank

Michelle Luna Horizon Bank

Kimberly Modigell Horizon Bank

Laura Rice Everwise Credit Union

Angelina Salazar Everwise Credit Union

Teri Wallace Wallace Consulting, LLC

Jill Wineland Centier Bank

Finance – Up and Coming

Shvonne Barber Horizon Bank

Tracy Bergstrom First Community Mortgage

Kayli Cinko Wallace Consulting, LLC

Toni Downing Allegius Federal Credit Union

Alicia Johnson Cleveland-Cliffs Steel

Melinda Patrick ArcelorMittal

Tanya N Reynolds Atkore

Leslie Schueman Porter County Career Center

Lindy Sebenste Luke Family of Brands

Haley Sparling Korellis

Randi Webber Rural 1st

Healthcare – Influential

Angelica Arreola, MA, LCPC, LMHC Benchmark Counseling, LLC

Sheri Bruder Franciscan Health

Celeste Chapko NWI Center for Maternal Wellness

Dr. Kalyani Gopal SAFE Coalition for Human Rights

Shannon Hannon Bowen Center

Cassie Layne Monarch Health & Wellness

Janet McGahan Craig Community Home Health

Regina Nelson Optimal Neuroscience Services

Jennifer Perez Holistica Indiana, Family Holistic Center

Julie Pruim NP-C North Point Orthopaedics

Sandra Rardin Advanced Care Medical Specialist

Susan Swindeman Wee Care Therapy

Healthcare – Up and Coming

Gina Bachmeier Renew U, LLC

Julie Canady Franciscan Health

Kerri A. Clark Powers Heath

Heather Dost Endodontic, Inc.

Misty Hatch Valparaiso University/Pillar of Wellness

Kele Ivey, BSN, RN, SANE-A STAR Center

Rhea Martin Perfection Medical Spa

Elizabeth Moerman Luxe Life Medical & Med Spa

Sister Petra Nielsen Franciscan Alliance

Delana Orban Franciscan Health

Amy Philipps Minute Clinic

Emily Svetanoff Restoration Dental Studio

Kimberly Valtierra Nurse/One of a Kind Kreations

Law – Influential

Amber Lapaich-Stalbrink City of Michigan City

Angela McFerrin Lake County Superior Court, Criminal Division Probation

Amy Nowaczyk O’Drobinak & Nowaczyk, P.C.

Barbra Stooksbury Smith Legal Group, LLC

Law – Up and Coming

TaSheena Cunningham-Rimmer Chicago Housing Authority

Erica Rios-Corbin, MSW, LSW Griffith Police Department

Courtney Smith Smith Legal Group, LLC

Marketing/Media – Influential

Melissa Bohacek Paladin, Inc.

Donna Cafferata Centier Bank

Jenny Craig-Brown GreatNews Life/All About the Girls

Anita Goodan Kankakee Valley Broadcasting

Christi Hardesty Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

Erinn Hecht Pepperbrook Design, Inc.

Melissa Huffman Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana

Teresa Krasinski Caesars Entertainment/Horseshoe Casino Hammond

Julie Olthoff VIA Marketing, Inc.

Andrea Pearman Diversified Marketing Strategies

Jackie Thomas South Shore Public Relations

Marketing/Media – Up and Coming

Shelby Case Diversified Marketing Strategies

Madison Dinga Luke Family of Brands

Nerissa Cassidy Fezler College of Business at Purdue University Northwest

Alyssa Gawlinski Finishing Chicago

Kenya Ransom #allthingsloop Magazine

Susan Thompson Illiana Indoor Billboards

Nonprofit – Influential

Sheila Chandler Tradewinds Services Inc.

Jenna Conklin Paladin

Sandi DeVries Exceptional Equestrians Unlimited, Inc.

Tamye Diaferio-Longoria Paying It Forward

Belinda Drake Indiana Pride of Color

Jeri Pat Gabbert Porter County Community Foundation

Katie Jasnieski Swanson Center

Denise Lauridsen Koebcke Boys and Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana

Lorrie Laffoon Lake Village Presbyterian Church/Little Help Food Pantry

Bonnie J Meyer Community Help Network, Inc

Toya Smith Make a Difference Serving a Purpose

Gudelia (Paula) Sours NIMBA (Northern Indiana Minority Business Association)

Deborah Ann Trevino Hammond Hispanic Community Committee

Kelly Vates Fair Haven Rape Crisis Center, Inc

Christine Ward GCNWI

Chareice White ECIER Foundation Corporation

Nonprofit – Up and Coming

Deja Bailey HealthVisions Midwest, Inc.

Mimi Burns Twice Blessed Rett

Brittany Caraballo Geminus Regional Care Group

Kelly Carey Silverstray Social

Mackenzie Covault Purdue University Northwest

Jacqueline Crawford Lady’s N Charge

Lisa Franko Book Trust

Ashley Frederick SAFE Coalition for Human Rights

ChaKara Gunn Paladin Inc.

Charita Lucas Future Cycle Breakers

Deann Patena Crossroads Chamber

Ja’Liza Prophet Goodwill Industries of Michiana

Shana Robertson Fair Haven Rape Crisis Center

Esta Rosario Chesterton United Methodist Church

Rachel Santos Indiana Latino Institute

Jacqueline Weber Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana

Maddie Wimple Madisyn’s Spread The Love Project

Lindsey Zaideman Operation Charlie Bravo

Service and Tourism – Influential

Jeny Burkhart The Waxi Taxi

Kamila Hendzel Enve Salon

Karen Holmes Center Lounge

Maggie Keilman Basecamp Fitness

Krystal Lowe Ameristar Casino East Chicago

Georgia Manous-Gessler Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

Service and Tourism – Up and Coming

Alexandra Chillemi Shipwreck Bar & Grill

Hannah Cohen Luke Oil

Jennifer Crunk Anytime Fitness/Basecamp Fitness

Tracee Jury Steamwhistle Coffee Roasters

Lauren Peters Fringe + Ink Creative Co.

Cary Schiess Luke Family of Brands

Tameka Stevens Luke/LiqGo!

Sidney Tyler Luke/LiqGo!

Kimberly Rumph Officiant Kim Rumph

Amy Wentland Journeyman Distillery

Stephanie West Clean It Best LLC

STEM – Influential

Polly Grieger-Rossi, CMP-HC, CMM, HMCC Meeting Achievements

Aida Haigh NiSource

Christinaé Hudson United States Food and Drug Administration

Alyssa A. Nyberg The Nature Conservancy

STEM – Up and Coming