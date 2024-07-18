Crown Point, IN – The Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association (NWIIWA) today announced the 226 finalists for the 13th annual Influential Women Awards, featuring women from many leading regional companies.
During the awards banquet, two winners will be selected in 12 different industry categories: one Up and Coming Winner and one Influential Woman winner. Additionally, special awards will be given in other categories like Community Leader of the Year and Supporter of the Year.
“On behalf of the NWIIWA board, I’m honored to announce the finalists for this year’s Influential Women Awards,” said Mary Wright, NWIIWA board chair. “These extraordinary women demonstrate remarkable leadership, innovation, and commitment to excellence in their fields. Their achievements inspire us all and pave the way for future generations. Congratulations to all—your contributions are truly making a difference!”
The 2024 finalists were chosen from a pool of over 430 nominees. They were nominated by their peers and other members of the public for the impact they’ve made on their companies, industries, and communities. Nominations were evaluated by Influential Women alumni from their respective fields.
Past winners come from all kinds of different professional backgrounds, including educators, corporate leaders, hospital officials, government officials, nonprofit heads, caregivers, and many others.
The Influential Women Awards Banquet will take place on September 26, 2024, at the Avalon Manor in Merrillville.
A complete list of the 2024 finalists is included with this release (on page 2). For more information, please visit NWIIWA.org.
2024 Influential Women Finalists
Arts – Influential
- Debra Bolanos Xel-Ha Escuela de Danza
- Mary Beth Johnson Mary Beth Photography
- Ernie Shelby Dimples Co. and EDSAS-Ernie D. Shelby Accounting Services
- Edda Taylor Edda Taylor Photographie
Arts – Up and Coming
- Carrie Bedwell Listen to your Mother NWI
- Tina Brenda Nephilim Studios
- Amy Jackson Amy Paris Photography, LLC
- LaQuisha Jackson Soulful Kitchen, Hope for the Hungry
- Kaitlin Parks Kaitlin Parks Photography
Business – Influential
- Debie Coble Goodwill Industries of Michiana, Inc.
- Brenda Coleman International Magnaproduct, Inc.
- Abby Deleon Vogel Luke Family of Brands
- Jessica Garcia Luke Family of Brands
- Dana Gibson Associated Pediatricians
- Hannah Bjorg Hartmann Moda Beauty Bar / HH Group
- Amy Henningfield Superior Construction
- Gretchen Kalk-Castro CLH CPAs and Consultants
- Rhonda Lowe Luke Oil
- Penny Schlyer Authentic Impact Business Coaching
- Kathy Smith Chicago Title
- Angela Swanson Kankakee Valley REMC
- Patricia Thompson The Pet Parlor, Ltd
- Misty Ursitti The Ursitti Group Staffing Solutions
- Melissa Villanueva Sweetfrog Premium Frozen Yogurt
- Rhonda Zaluckyj Patti’s All American
Business – Up and Coming
- Vanessa Bajda Luke Family of Brands
- Summer Borkowski SUMMERGOLD
- Alicia Cannon Legacy Sport Horses
- Vicki Carlson Trumpet Vine LLC
- Jay Cherry DRIIP Clothing
- Janine Henry Janine Henry Broker for Banga Realty
- Amy Izzo The Amy Izzo Group Realty and Life Coaching
- Kim Jones Calumet Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
- Bridgette Knight Options for Senior America
- Lindsey Liesenfelt Truly Teas
- Sara Mason The Mason Homestead
- Deena Miller-Eastwold Juke’s Salon and Boutique
- Stefanie Mockler, Ph.D. The Violet Group
- Yolanda Monahan YoBandz LLC
- Megan Neal Luke Family of Brands
- Ruhani Sharma Tandoori Cafe & Grill
- Tonya Stanley NiSource
- Kay Stob Luke Family of Brands
- Shaya Wimple Marlyngrace Boutique
Construction/Manufacturing – Influential
- Morgan Davis bp
- Carmen Lopez Daifuku Intralogistics America Corporation/Wynright
- Lisa Martin SENSIT Technologies
- Sarah Moran Ryerson Singer Steel
- Samantha Regnier Clean Harbors
- Monica Scheel WSP USA Inc.
- Tricia Sena SENSITTechnologies
- Kathy Trebiani ArcelorMittal USA Research
- Lyndie Walton Continental Electric Co INC
Construction/Manufacturing – Up and Coming
- Natalie Brown Superior Construction
- Dr. Alexandrea Horton ArcBest
- Sarah Lewis Superior Construction
- Melissa McLindon NiSource/NIPSCO
- Samantha Paulus Superior Construction
Economic Development/Government – Influential
- Melisa Crisler AARP FOUNDATION SCSEP
- M. Celita Green City of Gary
- Sheri Herma City of Crown Point
- Karen Marben City of Crown Point
- Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch City of Michigan City
- Julie Wendorf Crown Point Community Library
Economic Development/Government – Up and Coming
- Robin “Miss Robin” Arvanitis Town of Schererville
- Roseann Bozak Liberty Rec League
- Lauren Huffman Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT)
- Ashley Elizabeth Kazmucha La Porte County Plan Commission
- Keri Marrs Barron Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County
- Heidi McCord Newton County Coroner’s Office
- Mariana Naglosky FSSA – Division of Family Resources
- Kristine Wright Brook Iroquois Washington Public Library
Education – Influential
- Gina Alber Ivy Tech Community College
- Keana Baylis Little Village Home Child Care
- Diava Carter Indiana University Northwest
- Gisele Casanova Purdue University Northwest
- Kelli Ellis Porter County Career and Technical Education
- Padmini Makam Chinmaya Mission NWI
- Heather Paskis Crown Point Community School Corporation
- Abie Swift Northwest Indiana Lighthouse Charter Schools
- Valentine Torres School City of Hobart
- Laura Vazquez West Side High School
- Lynn Marie Wilson Portage High School/Porter County Career Center
Education – Up and Coming
- Natali Alvarez HealthVision Midwest
- Jessica Castillo Hammond Central High School
- Sydney Castle Immanuel Lutheran School
- Brooke Ferrand Chesterton Montessori School
- Samantha Horn Purdue University Northwest College of Business
- Dr. Maria Hughes Purdue University Northwest
- Yvonne Lopez Purdue University Northwest
- Samantha Madrigal Ivy Tech Community College Lake County
- Roxanna O’Rourke Hammond Education Foundation
- Jennifer VanDyke Institute for Career Development
Finance – Influential
- Nicole Bagby SENSIT Technologies
- Jennifer Buck Everwise Credit Union
- Katie Cortes Everwise Credit Union
- Katie Craig bp
- Gina Fezler BMO Harris
- Sonia Georgeff Diamond Mortgage
- Rockell Griggs Old National bank
- Lisa Kuehl Horizon Bank
- Michelle Luna Horizon Bank
- Kimberly Modigell Horizon Bank
- Laura Rice Everwise Credit Union
- Angelina Salazar Everwise Credit Union
- Teri Wallace Wallace Consulting, LLC
- Jill Wineland Centier Bank
Finance – Up and Coming
- Shvonne Barber Horizon Bank
- Tracy Bergstrom First Community Mortgage
- Kayli Cinko Wallace Consulting, LLC
- Toni Downing Allegius Federal Credit Union
- Alicia Johnson Cleveland-Cliffs Steel
- Melinda Patrick ArcelorMittal
- Tanya N Reynolds Atkore
- Leslie Schueman Porter County Career Center
- Lindy Sebenste Luke Family of Brands
- Haley Sparling Korellis
- Randi Webber Rural 1st
Healthcare – Influential
- Angelica Arreola, MA, LCPC, LMHC Benchmark Counseling, LLC
- Sheri Bruder Franciscan Health
- Celeste Chapko NWI Center for Maternal Wellness
- Dr. Kalyani Gopal SAFE Coalition for Human Rights
- Shannon Hannon Bowen Center
- Cassie Layne Monarch Health & Wellness
- Janet McGahan Craig Community Home Health
- Regina Nelson Optimal Neuroscience Services
- Jennifer Perez Holistica Indiana, Family Holistic Center
- Julie Pruim NP-C North Point Orthopaedics
- Sandra Rardin Advanced Care Medical Specialist
- Susan Swindeman Wee Care Therapy
Healthcare – Up and Coming
- Gina Bachmeier Renew U, LLC
- Julie Canady Franciscan Health
- Kerri A. Clark Powers Heath
- Heather Dost Endodontic, Inc.
- Misty Hatch Valparaiso University/Pillar of Wellness
- Kele Ivey, BSN, RN, SANE-A STAR Center
- Rhea Martin Perfection Medical Spa
- Elizabeth Moerman Luxe Life Medical & Med Spa
- Sister Petra Nielsen Franciscan Alliance
- Delana Orban Franciscan Health
- Amy Philipps Minute Clinic
- Emily Svetanoff Restoration Dental Studio
- Kimberly Valtierra Nurse/One of a Kind Kreations
Law – Influential
- Amber Lapaich-Stalbrink City of Michigan City
- Angela McFerrin Lake County Superior Court, Criminal Division Probation
- Amy Nowaczyk O’Drobinak & Nowaczyk, P.C.
- Barbra Stooksbury Smith Legal Group, LLC
Law – Up and Coming
- TaSheena Cunningham-Rimmer Chicago Housing Authority
- Erica Rios-Corbin, MSW, LSW Griffith Police Department
- Courtney Smith Smith Legal Group, LLC
Marketing/Media – Influential
- Melissa Bohacek Paladin, Inc.
- Donna Cafferata Centier Bank
- Jenny Craig-Brown GreatNews Life/All About the Girls
- Anita Goodan Kankakee Valley Broadcasting
- Christi Hardesty Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
- Erinn Hecht Pepperbrook Design, Inc.
- Melissa Huffman Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana
- Teresa Krasinski Caesars Entertainment/Horseshoe Casino Hammond
- Julie Olthoff VIA Marketing, Inc.
- Andrea Pearman Diversified Marketing Strategies
- Jackie Thomas South Shore Public Relations
Marketing/Media – Up and Coming
- Shelby Case Diversified Marketing Strategies
- Madison Dinga Luke Family of Brands
- Nerissa Cassidy Fezler College of Business at Purdue University Northwest
- Alyssa Gawlinski Finishing Chicago
- Kenya Ransom #allthingsloop Magazine
- Susan Thompson Illiana Indoor Billboards
Nonprofit – Influential
- Sheila Chandler Tradewinds Services Inc.
- Jenna Conklin Paladin
- Sandi DeVries Exceptional Equestrians Unlimited, Inc.
- Tamye Diaferio-Longoria Paying It Forward
- Belinda Drake Indiana Pride of Color
- Jeri Pat Gabbert Porter County Community Foundation
- Katie Jasnieski Swanson Center
- Denise Lauridsen Koebcke Boys and Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana
- Lorrie Laffoon Lake Village Presbyterian Church/Little Help Food Pantry
- Bonnie J Meyer Community Help Network, Inc
- Toya Smith Make a Difference Serving a Purpose
- Gudelia (Paula) Sours NIMBA (Northern Indiana Minority Business Association)
- Deborah Ann Trevino Hammond Hispanic Community Committee
- Kelly Vates Fair Haven Rape Crisis Center, Inc
- Christine Ward GCNWI
- Chareice White ECIER Foundation Corporation
Nonprofit – Up and Coming
- Deja Bailey HealthVisions Midwest, Inc.
- Mimi Burns Twice Blessed Rett
- Brittany Caraballo Geminus Regional Care Group
- Kelly Carey Silverstray Social
- Mackenzie Covault Purdue University Northwest
- Jacqueline Crawford Lady’s N Charge
- Lisa Franko Book Trust
- Ashley Frederick SAFE Coalition for Human Rights
- ChaKara Gunn Paladin Inc.
- Charita Lucas Future Cycle Breakers
- Deann Patena Crossroads Chamber
- Ja’Liza Prophet Goodwill Industries of Michiana
- Shana Robertson Fair Haven Rape Crisis Center
- Esta Rosario Chesterton United Methodist Church
- Rachel Santos Indiana Latino Institute
- Jacqueline Weber Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana
- Maddie Wimple Madisyn’s Spread The Love Project
- Lindsey Zaideman Operation Charlie Bravo
Service and Tourism – Influential
- Jeny Burkhart The Waxi Taxi
- Kamila Hendzel Enve Salon
- Karen Holmes Center Lounge
- Maggie Keilman Basecamp Fitness
- Krystal Lowe Ameristar Casino East Chicago
- Georgia Manous-Gessler Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
Service and Tourism – Up and Coming
- Alexandra Chillemi Shipwreck Bar & Grill
- Hannah Cohen Luke Oil
- Jennifer Crunk Anytime Fitness/Basecamp Fitness
- Tracee Jury Steamwhistle Coffee Roasters
- Lauren Peters Fringe + Ink Creative Co.
- Cary Schiess Luke Family of Brands
- Tameka Stevens Luke/LiqGo!
- Sidney Tyler Luke/LiqGo!
- Kimberly Rumph Officiant Kim Rumph
- Amy Wentland Journeyman Distillery
- Stephanie West Clean It Best LLC
STEM – Influential
- Polly Grieger-Rossi, CMP-HC, CMM, HMCC Meeting Achievements
- Aida Haigh NiSource
- Christinaé Hudson United States Food and Drug Administration
- Alyssa A. Nyberg The Nature Conservancy
STEM – Up and Coming
- Tycee Hanning bp
- Tracy Pfeffer St. Mary Medical Center
- Rachel Ritter St. Mary Medical Center
- Alexandra Urevig Hacker Consulting Group