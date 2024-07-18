Crown Point, IN – The Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association (NWIIWA) today announced the 226 finalists for the 13th annual Influential Women Awards, featuring women from many leading regional companies.

During the awards banquet, two winners will be selected in 12 different industry categories: one Up and Coming Winner and one Influential Woman winner. Additionally, special awards will be given in other categories like Community Leader of the Year and Supporter of the Year.

“On behalf of the NWIIWA board, I’m honored to announce the finalists for this year’s Influential Women Awards,” said Mary Wright, NWIIWA board chair. “These extraordinary women demonstrate remarkable leadership, innovation, and commitment to excellence in their fields. Their achievements inspire us all and pave the way for future generations. Congratulations to all—your contributions are truly making a difference!”

The 2024 finalists were chosen from a pool of over 430 nominees. They were nominated by their peers and other members of the public for the impact they’ve made on their companies, industries, and communities. Nominations were evaluated by Influential Women alumni from their respective fields.

Past winners come from all kinds of different professional backgrounds, including educators, corporate leaders, hospital officials, government officials, nonprofit heads, caregivers, and many others.

The Influential Women Awards Banquet will take place on September 26, 2024, at the Avalon Manor in Merrillville.

A complete list of the 2024 finalists is included with this release (on page 2). For more information, please visit NWIIWA.org.

2024 Influential Women Finalists

Arts – Influential

  • Debra Bolanos                                                Xel-Ha Escuela de Danza
  • Mary Beth Johnson                                        Mary Beth Photography
  • Ernie Shelby                                                    Dimples Co. and EDSAS-Ernie D. Shelby Accounting Services
  • Edda Taylor                                                     Edda Taylor Photographie

Arts – Up and Coming

  • Carrie Bedwell                                                Listen to your Mother NWI
  • Tina Brenda                                                    Nephilim Studios
  • Amy Jackson                                                   Amy Paris Photography, LLC
  • LaQuisha Jackson                                            Soulful Kitchen, Hope for the Hungry
  • Kaitlin Parks                                                    Kaitlin Parks Photography

Business – Influential

  • Debie Coble                                                    Goodwill Industries of Michiana, Inc.
  • Brenda Coleman                                             International Magnaproduct, Inc.
  • Abby Deleon Vogel                                         Luke Family of Brands
  • Jessica Garcia                                                  Luke Family of Brands
  • Dana Gibson                                                   Associated Pediatricians
  • Hannah Bjorg Hartmann                                Moda Beauty Bar / HH Group
  • Amy Henningfield                                           Superior Construction
  • Gretchen Kalk-Castro                                     CLH CPAs and Consultants
  • Rhonda Lowe                                                  Luke Oil
  • Penny Schlyer                                                 Authentic Impact Business Coaching
  • Kathy Smith                                                    Chicago Title
  • Angela Swanson                                             Kankakee Valley REMC
  • Patricia Thompson                                         The Pet Parlor, Ltd
  • Misty Ursitti                                                    The Ursitti Group Staffing Solutions
  • Melissa Villanueva                                         Sweetfrog Premium Frozen Yogurt
  • Rhonda Zaluckyj                                             Patti’s All American

Business – Up and Coming

  • Vanessa Bajda                                                 Luke Family of Brands
  • Summer Borkowski                                         SUMMERGOLD
  • Alicia Cannon                                                 Legacy Sport Horses
  • Vicki Carlson                                                   Trumpet Vine LLC
  • Jay Cherry                                                       DRIIP Clothing
  • Janine Henry                                                   Janine Henry Broker for Banga Realty
  • Amy Izzo                                                          The Amy Izzo Group Realty and Life Coaching
  • Kim Jones                                                        Calumet Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
  • Bridgette Knight                                              Options for Senior America
  • Lindsey Liesenfelt                                           Truly Teas
  • Sara Mason                                                     The Mason Homestead
  • Deena Miller-Eastwold                                   Juke’s Salon and Boutique
  • Stefanie Mockler, Ph.D.                                  The Violet Group
  • Yolanda Monahan                                          YoBandz LLC
  • Megan Neal                                                    Luke Family of Brands
  • Ruhani Sharma                                               Tandoori Cafe & Grill
  • Tonya Stanley                                                  NiSource
  • Kay Stob                                                          Luke Family of Brands
  • Shaya Wimple                                                 Marlyngrace Boutique

Construction/Manufacturing – Influential

  • Morgan Davis                                                  bp
  • Carmen Lopez                                                 Daifuku Intralogistics America Corporation/Wynright
  • Lisa Martin                                                      SENSIT Technologies
  • Sarah Moran                                                   Ryerson Singer Steel
  • Samantha Regnier                                          Clean Harbors
  • Monica Scheel                                                WSP USA Inc.
  • Tricia Sena                                                       SENSITTechnologies
  • Kathy Trebiani                                                ArcelorMittal USA Research
  • Lyndie Walton                                                Continental Electric Co INC

Construction/Manufacturing – Up and Coming

  • Natalie Brown                                                 Superior Construction
  • Dr. Alexandrea Horton                                   ArcBest
  • Sarah Lewis                                                     Superior Construction
  • Melissa McLindon                                          NiSource/NIPSCO
  • Samantha Paulus                                            Superior Construction

 

Economic Development/Government – Influential

  • Melisa Crisler                                                  AARP FOUNDATION SCSEP
  • M. Celita Green                                              City of Gary
  • Sheri Herma                                                    City of Crown Point
  • Karen Marben                                                 City of Crown Point
  • Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch                          City of Michigan City
  • Julie Wendorf                                                 Crown Point Community Library

Economic Development/Government – Up and Coming

  • Robin “Miss Robin” Arvanitis                         Town of Schererville
  • Roseann Bozak                                                Liberty Rec League
  • Lauren Huffman                                              Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT)
  • Ashley Elizabeth Kazmucha                            La Porte County Plan Commission
  • Keri Marrs Barron                                           Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County
  • Heidi McCord                                                  Newton County Coroner’s Office
  • Mariana Naglosky                                           FSSA – Division of Family Resources
  • Kristine Wright                                                Brook Iroquois Washington Public Library

Education – Influential

  • Gina Alber                                                       Ivy Tech Community College
  • Keana Baylis                                                    Little Village Home Child Care
  • Diava Carter                                                    Indiana University Northwest
  • Gisele Casanova                                             Purdue University Northwest
  • Kelli Ellis                                                          Porter County Career and Technical Education
  • Padmini Makam                                             Chinmaya Mission NWI
  • Heather Paskis                                                Crown Point Community School Corporation
  • Abie Swift                                                        Northwest Indiana Lighthouse Charter Schools
  • Valentine Torres                                              School City of Hobart
  • Laura Vazquez                                                 West Side High School
  • Lynn Marie Wilson                                         Portage High School/Porter County Career Center

 

Education – Up and Coming

  • Natali Alvarez                                                 HealthVision Midwest
  • Jessica Castillo                                                Hammond Central High School
  • Sydney Castle                                                 Immanuel Lutheran School
  • Brooke Ferrand                                               Chesterton Montessori School
  • Samantha Horn                                               Purdue University Northwest College of Business
  • Dr. Maria Hughes                                            Purdue University Northwest
  • Yvonne Lopez                                                  Purdue University Northwest
  • Samantha Madrigal                                        Ivy Tech Community College Lake County
  • Roxanna O’Rourke                                          Hammond Education Foundation
  • Jennifer VanDyke                                            Institute for Career Development

Finance – Influential

  • Nicole Bagby                                                   SENSIT Technologies
  • Jennifer Buck                                                  Everwise Credit Union
  • Katie Cortes                                                    Everwise Credit Union
  • Katie Craig                                                       bp
  • Gina Fezler                                                      BMO Harris
  • Sonia Georgeff                                                Diamond Mortgage
  • Rockell Griggs                                                 Old National bank
  • Lisa Kuehl                                                        Horizon Bank
  • Michelle Luna                                                 Horizon Bank
  • Kimberly Modigell                                          Horizon Bank
  • Laura Rice                                                       Everwise Credit Union
  • Angelina Salazar                                             Everwise Credit Union
  • Teri Wallace                                                    Wallace Consulting, LLC
  • Jill Wineland                                                   Centier Bank

Finance – Up and Coming

  • Shvonne Barber                                              Horizon Bank
  • Tracy Bergstrom                                             First Community Mortgage
  • Kayli Cinko                                                      Wallace Consulting, LLC
  • Toni Downing                                                  Allegius Federal Credit Union
  • Alicia Johnson                                                 Cleveland-Cliffs Steel
  • Melinda Patrick                                               ArcelorMittal
  • Tanya N Reynolds                                           Atkore
  • Leslie Schueman                                             Porter County Career Center
  • Lindy Sebenste                                               Luke Family of Brands
  • Haley Sparling                                                 Korellis
  • Randi Webber                                                 Rural 1st

Healthcare – Influential

  • Angelica Arreola, MA, LCPC, LMHC                Benchmark Counseling, LLC
  • Sheri Bruder                                                   Franciscan Health
  • Celeste Chapko                                               NWI Center for Maternal Wellness
  • Dr. Kalyani Gopal                                            SAFE Coalition for Human Rights
  • Shannon Hannon                                           Bowen Center
  • Cassie Layne                                                    Monarch Health & Wellness
  • Janet McGahan Craig                                      Community Home Health
  • Regina Nelson                                                 Optimal Neuroscience Services
  • Jennifer Perez                                                 Holistica Indiana, Family Holistic Center
  • Julie Pruim NP-C                                             North Point Orthopaedics
  • Sandra Rardin                                                 Advanced Care Medical Specialist
  • Susan Swindeman                                          Wee Care Therapy

Healthcare – Up and Coming

  • Gina Bachmeier                                              Renew U, LLC
  • Julie Canady                                                   Franciscan Health
  • Kerri A. Clark                                                   Powers Heath
  • Heather Dost                                                  Endodontic, Inc.
  • Misty Hatch                                                     Valparaiso University/Pillar of Wellness
  • Kele Ivey, BSN, RN, SANE-A                            STAR Center
  • Rhea Martin                                                    Perfection Medical Spa
  • Elizabeth Moerman                                        Luxe Life Medical & Med Spa
  • Sister Petra Nielsen                                        Franciscan Alliance
  • Delana Orban                                                 Franciscan Health
  • Amy Philipps                                                   Minute Clinic
  • Emily Svetanoff                                               Restoration Dental Studio
  • Kimberly Valtierra                                           Nurse/One of a Kind Kreations

Law – Influential

  • Amber Lapaich-Stalbrink                                City of Michigan City
  • Angela McFerrin                                             Lake County Superior Court, Criminal Division Probation
  • Amy Nowaczyk                                                O’Drobinak & Nowaczyk, P.C.
  • Barbra Stooksbury                                          Smith Legal Group, LLC

Law – Up and Coming

  • TaSheena Cunningham-Rimmer                    Chicago Housing Authority
  • Erica Rios-Corbin, MSW, LSW                         Griffith Police Department
  • Courtney Smith                                              Smith Legal Group, LLC

 

Marketing/Media – Influential

  • Melissa Bohacek                                             Paladin, Inc.
  • Donna Cafferata                                              Centier Bank
  • Jenny Craig-Brown                                          GreatNews Life/All About the Girls
  • Anita Goodan                                                 Kankakee Valley Broadcasting
  • Christi Hardesty                                              Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
  • Erinn Hecht                                                     Pepperbrook Design, Inc.
  • Melissa Huffman                                            Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana
  • Teresa Krasinski                                              Caesars Entertainment/Horseshoe Casino Hammond
  • Julie Olthoff                                                    VIA Marketing, Inc.
  • Andrea Pearman                                            Diversified Marketing Strategies
  • Jackie Thomas                                                South Shore Public Relations

Marketing/Media – Up and Coming

  • Shelby Case                                                     Diversified Marketing Strategies
  • Madison Dinga                                               Luke Family of Brands
  • Nerissa Cassidy Fezler                                    College of Business at Purdue University Northwest
  • Alyssa Gawlinski                                             Finishing Chicago
  • Kenya Ransom                                                #allthingsloop Magazine
  • Susan Thompson                                            Illiana Indoor Billboards

Nonprofit – Influential

  • Sheila Chandler                                              Tradewinds Services Inc.
  • Jenna Conklin                                                 Paladin
  • Sandi DeVries                                                  Exceptional Equestrians Unlimited, Inc.
  • Tamye Diaferio-Longoria                                Paying It Forward
  • Belinda Drake                                                 Indiana Pride of Color
  • Jeri Pat Gabbert                                              Porter County Community Foundation
  • Katie Jasnieski                                                 Swanson Center
  • Denise Lauridsen Koebcke                              Boys and Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana
  • Lorrie Laffoon                                                 Lake Village Presbyterian Church/Little Help Food Pantry
  • Bonnie J Meyer                                               Community Help Network, Inc
  • Toya Smith                                                      Make a Difference Serving a Purpose
  • Gudelia (Paula) Sours                                     NIMBA (Northern Indiana Minority Business Association)
  • Deborah Ann Trevino                                     Hammond Hispanic Community Committee
  • Kelly Vates                                                       Fair Haven Rape Crisis Center, Inc
  • Christine Ward                                                GCNWI
  • Chareice White                                               ECIER Foundation Corporation

Nonprofit – Up and Coming

  • Deja Bailey                                                      HealthVisions Midwest, Inc.
  • Mimi Burns                                                     Twice Blessed Rett
  • Brittany Caraballo                                           Geminus Regional Care Group
  • Kelly Carey                                                      Silverstray Social
  • Mackenzie Covault                                         Purdue University Northwest
  • Jacqueline Crawford                                       Lady’s N Charge
  • Lisa Franko                                                      Book Trust
  • Ashley Frederick                                             SAFE Coalition for Human Rights
  • ChaKara Gunn                                                Paladin Inc.
  • Charita Lucas                                                  Future Cycle Breakers
  • Deann Patena                                                 Crossroads Chamber
  • Ja’Liza Prophet                                               Goodwill Industries of Michiana
  • Shana Robertson                                            Fair Haven Rape Crisis Center
  • Esta Rosario                                                    Chesterton United Methodist Church
  • Rachel Santos                                                 Indiana Latino Institute
  • Jacqueline Weber                                                         Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana
  • Maddie Wimple                                              Madisyn’s Spread The Love Project
  • Lindsey Zaideman                                           Operation Charlie Bravo

Service and Tourism – Influential

  • Jeny Burkhart                                                 The Waxi Taxi
  • Kamila Hendzel                                               Enve Salon
  • Karen Holmes                                                 Center Lounge
  • Maggie Keilman                                              Basecamp Fitness
  • Krystal Lowe                                                    Ameristar Casino East Chicago
  • Georgia Manous-Gessler                               Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

Service and Tourism – Up and Coming

  • Alexandra Chillemi                                         Shipwreck Bar & Grill
  • Hannah Cohen                                                Luke Oil
  • Jennifer Crunk                                                Anytime Fitness/Basecamp Fitness
  • Tracee Jury                                                      Steamwhistle Coffee Roasters
  • Lauren Peters                                                  Fringe + Ink Creative Co.
  • Cary Schiess                                                    Luke Family of Brands
  • Tameka Stevens                                              Luke/LiqGo!
  • Sidney Tyler                                                    Luke/LiqGo!
  • Kimberly Rumph                                             Officiant Kim Rumph
  • Amy Wentland                                                Journeyman Distillery
  • Stephanie West                                              Clean It Best LLC

STEM – Influential

  • Polly Grieger-Rossi, CMP-HC, CMM, HMCC    Meeting Achievements
  • Aida Haigh                                                      NiSource
  • Christinaé Hudson                                          United States Food and Drug Administration
  • Alyssa A. Nyberg                                             The Nature Conservancy

STEM – Up and Coming

  • Tycee Hanning                                                bp
  • Tracy Pfeffer                                                    St. Mary Medical Center
  • Rachel Ritter                                                   St. Mary Medical Center
  • Alexandra Urevig                                            Hacker Consulting Group