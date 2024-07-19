News release, United States Department of Housing and Urban Development:

(Flyer below is a scam ad)

Fraudulent Section 8 assistance advertisements like the one above are appearing on social media sites in increasing numbers. They are also appearing through posted flyers using official agency logos. These sites and flyers direct members of the public to a fraudulent website, which harvests personal information and data. We are also learning that there have been recent reports of individuals posing as employees of Housing Authorities/ Agencies and have fraudulently obtained money from individuals seeking housing assistance.

What You Need to Know

A flyer has been circulating on social media advertising assistance with applying for Section 8 funding. The flyer and website ‘www.govassistance[dot]org’ are NOT legitimate. The scam aims to take advantage of Section 8 applicants to obtain their personal information to facilitate fraudulent activity. There are multiple versions of the above advertisement on various websites including Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, typically with slightly changed verbiage and dates.

HUD also urges the public to be vigilant and cautious when dealing with individuals claiming to represent housing agencies or related services.

What You Can Do

If you believe you have been a victim of fraud or have encountered suspicious activity related to housing assistance, please report it immediately to local law enforcement and to HUD’s Office of Inspector General at 1-800-347-3735 or online at www.hudoig.gov/report-fraud.

HUD remains committed to ensuring that all individuals seeking housing assistance are protected from fraudulent activities and scams. We encourage the public to verify the legitimacy of any communication or request for payment regarding housing services and to contact local authorities or HUD with any concerns.

Many individuals have personal social media accounts, which can be a great way to connect with others. However, malicious ads, scams, and misinformation are prevalent on these sites, and users should always be skeptical. In general, do not click on a hyperlink if you are unsure if it is legitimate; instead, go to a known, trusted source. For example, after seeing this ad, a user could navigate to hud.gov and research if this is a real program.

Individuals who fall victim to this or similar scams can file a complaint at the Internet Crime Compliant Center (IC3): www.ic3.gov.