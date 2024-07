If you’re a La Porte resident and looking to get rid of some unwanted items, you have another opportunity this weekend thanks to the Dumpster Program.

This Saturday, July 20 is another Dumpster Saturday.

Swing by the Street Department from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to dispose of any large, unwanted items.

The city says the dumpsters tend to fill up quickly, so arrive early and be prepared to show proof of residency in the City of La Porte.