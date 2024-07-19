LaPorte County has been added to the counties the Indiana Department of Homeland Security is accepting severe storm damage from Monday, July 15.

Residents of LaPorte, Porter and Elkhart counties are asked to contact Indiana 211 by calling 866-211-9966 to report severe storm damage from Monday.

To help establish a comprehensive assessment of damage, residents can call 866-211-9966 or visit the Indiana 211 website. Collecting assessments via this process will help IDHS determine damage estimates and develop the next course of action in the disaster recovery process.

Currently, only residents in LaPorte, Porter and Elkhart counties should utilize Indiana 211 for July 15, 2024, damage reports. Other counties should reach out to their local emergency manager.

Agricultural damage should be reported to the Purdue Extension.