Yesterday at 11:54 AM, deputies responded to CR 300 North, west of Johnson Road, reference a single vehicle personal injury crash. The initial on-scene investigation completed by Deputy Josh Smith and assisting deputies determined the following had occurred.

A red 2010 Ford Explorer was traveling west on CR 300 North. The vehicle traveled left of center and across the eastbound lane. The vehicle traveled off the roadway and collided with a tree along the south side of CR 300 North. The vehicle overturned and came to rest on its driver’s side.

The driver (lone occupant), Gregory W. CRITES (65 YOA) of Union Mills, was trapped inside the vehicle requiring extrication. After being removed from the vehicle, CRITES passed away at the scene.

No further information is available for release.