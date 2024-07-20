Press Release, Michigan City Chamber of Commerce:

Michigan City, IN –The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce (chamber) announced Jessica O’Brien as the Ambassador of the Quarter for the Second Quarter of 2024. “I believe the Chamber of Commerce is such an important part of growth and progress in my city, so I’m happy to volunteer my time to help them grow and succeed. The Chamber team is accessible and helpful, serving as a great resource and advocate for their members,” O’Brien said. The Ambassador of the Quarter is given to an individual who has shown dedication to the mission of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce by regularly attending chamber events, connecting with members through emails, calls, in-person meetings, and referring non-members for membership.

As an Ambassador, O’Brien helps to promote the role of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce in the community by welcoming new members, encouraging current members to maximize their membership, and aiding in maintaining and increasing the retention rate of new and existing members by reinforcing the Chamber benefits. “The Chamber staff is lucky to have Jessica as an Ambassador,” stated Membership Director and staff liaison to the Ambassador Committee, Danny Hogan. “Jessica is always eager to volunteer her time and efforts to benefit all members of the Chamber.”

Outside of the Chamber, Jessica serves as the Development Director for The Salvation Army of Michigan City. She is the President-Elect of the Rotary Club of Michigan City, serves on the Michigan City Human Rights Commission, and in her free time enjoys writing, spending time with her family, and a good cup of coffee.

The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce serves to be a resource to its members, businesses, and the community to promote economic growth in the Michigan City area. To learn more about chamber membership for your business, please call Danny Hogan at 219-874-6221 or email membership@mcachamber.com Visit www.MichiganCityChamber.com for more information about the chamber.