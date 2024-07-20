Press release, Duneland Chamber of Commerce:

Chesterton, IN: The Duneland Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Community Awards Luncheon on July 17th at the Spa Special Event Center, celebrating the achievements and contributions of outstanding individuals and organizations within the community. This year’s event saw the highest number of attendees to date, reflecting the growing enthusiasm and support for recognizing local excellence.

Joseph S. Pete was honored with the Putting Duneland on the Map Award. Wise Guys Liquors and Ruff Luxury Inn at the Dunes received recognition for New Construction, while the Duneland School Corporation earned the Business Renovation Award. The Humanitarian of the Year awards were presented to Jim Trout and Ben and Sonya Welton, and the Volunteer of the Year accolades went to Barbara Black, Jane Delligatti, and IAFF Local 4600. Bradley Sweet was awarded the Golden Achievement Award, and the Serviceperson of the Year honors were given to Cpl. Alexias DeJesus and Tom Felter Jr.

Dr. Mary Jane Eisenhauer was celebrated as the Duneland Distinguished Woman.

In addition to these planned awards, the ceremony featured a surprise winner: Liz Nobles received the Golden Achievement Award. Liz, surrounded by loving family and friends, expressed her gratitude, stating, “It was such a surprise and an honor to receive this special award.”

Maura Mundell, Chamber President, shared her appreciation for the event’s success: “We want to thank our sponsors, our guests, and The Spa for making such a wonderful event possible. Congratulations to all the award winners for your well-deserved recognition.”