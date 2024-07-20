Indiana Department of Homeland Security teams will be in Porter County on Monday, July 22 to survey damage and most likely remain until Wednesday, July 24, according to Porter County Emergency Management.

The Porter County Emergency Management Agency has requested the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s (IDHS) assistance in conducting damage assessments of properties throughout Porter County, resulting from the storm on July 15.

IDHS teams will be in Porter County Personnel will be wearing IDHS clothing and also carry government credentials to identify themselves. Collecting assessment data using this process will help IDHS and Porter County determine if thresholds which trigger government assistance have been met.

Residents of Porter County are still being encouraged to contact Indiana 211 at 866-211-9966 or by going to in211.communityos.org to report severe storm damage.

Data collected from the 211 Process will be utilized by the Damage Assessment Teams being deployed.

Agricultural damage should be reported to the Purdue Extension.