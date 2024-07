The Crew with Cops Cycling for Survivrs started their trip throughout Indiana on July 8th. After almost 1000 miles and countless hours on the road cycling the team wrapped up on July 20th with a ceremony in Indianapolis. Thanks to the team, riders, familes, volunteers and incredible people along the way. For pictures and information check out WIMS FACEBOOK PAGE. Also LIKE the Cops Cycling for Survivors FACEBOOK page and website.