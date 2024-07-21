The Michigan City Police Department 2024 National Night Out will be Tuesday, August 6, 2024 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 7th/Franklin Streets.

This event is free to public and made possible through community sponsors.

According to their website, “National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.”

“Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August (Texas and select areas celebrate on the first Tuesday in October). Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and much, much more.”