The City of Portage announced no parking and lane restrictions that will take place on Portage Avenue July 30-31.

A contractor will be working along Portage Avenue milling and paving. They will be removing the intersection of Portage Avenue and Hamstrom Road, the Crisman Road approach, the Jackson Street approach, the parking lane from west of Pennsylvania Street to east of Jackson Street and the westbound lane between approximately 6444 and 6517 Portage Avenue.

The city is asking drivers to refrain from parking on the north side of Portage Avenue during these dates. Dates are weather dependent and a flag person will be on-site directing traffic.