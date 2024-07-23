Hammond, IND. – On Friday, July 19, in a press conference held at Challenger Learning Center of Northwest Indiana, Congressman Frank J. Mrvan (IN-01) and Challenger NWI Board Members announced that the Center will receive $963,000 in Community Project Funding. The funding will enable the Center to install and upgrade its Mission Control simulators, furthering its mission to provide inspiring and engaging STEM education opportunities for students throughout Indiana.

“Congratulations to the leaders of the Challenger Learning Center of Northwest Indiana for your successful effort to secure this federal funding to continue your mission to advance STEM education across our region,” said Congressman Frank J. Mrvan. “I am privileged to collaborate with local community leaders to acquire new technology and expand educational development opportunities for children throughout Northwest Indiana.”

The announcement this morning was met with enthusiasm and applause from local community leaders, educators, and Challenger summer camp students. The event highlighted the transformative impact this funding will have on the Center’s ability to deliver high-quality STEM programs to approximately 15,000 students annually.

“Today is a stellar day for our organization and the students we serve,” said Lara Bates, Executive Director of the Challenger Learning Center of Northwest Indiana. “With this federal funding, we can enhance our resources and broaden our impact, bringing cutting-edge STEM education to even more students. This investment in our Mission Control simulators will ensure that we continue to inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers, and innovators.”

The project, set to begin in the coming weeks, includes the complete refurbishment of the Center’s two mission control rooms. This will involve updating all furnishings, fittings, fixtures, as well as upgrading the computing and audio/visual equipment that drives the simulated missions. The new simulators will align with NASA’s mission objectives, allowing students to participate in Moon, Mars, Comet, and Earth-based simulated space missions.

The Challenger Learning Center of Northwest Indiana has been a beacon of educational excellence and innovation for 25 years. This funding will enhance their already outstanding programs, ensuring that even more students have the opportunity to explore and excel in STEM fields. The Challenger Learning Center of Northwest Indiana looks forward to the positive impact this project will have on the local educational community and beyond as they continue to remain committed to building a brighter future, one student at a time.