LA PORTE COUNTY, IN — Unity Foundation of La Porte County is awarding nearly $350,000 in scholarships to 148 students for the 2024-2025 academic year. The recipients are attending 48 colleges and universities across the United States. Since 1992, Unity has awarded approximately $4 million from sixty scholarship funds to help area students advance their education.

Lauren Varga, Unity Foundation Marketing & Program Manager, said, “Unity Foundation is honored to administer this program and support local students each year. Beyond providing financial assistance, receiving these awards is proof to the recipients that their community is behind them as they pursue their academic goals.”

A virtual scholarship presentation recognizing this year’s recipients and the donors who make the awards possible is available on the Unity website, uflc.net, YouTube channel and Facebook page.

“Unity loves investing in our students! We are grateful for the visionary donors who provide perpetual support for La Porte County students, reducing families’ tuition bills and student debt obligations,” said Maggi Spartz, Unity Foundation President. “We hope that one day the recipients will pay forward this kindness and help support future generations of local students.”

Students may apply for scholarships for the 2025-2026 academic year beginning in January 2025. High school seniors, non-traditional or returning students, as well as those pursuing certificates or undergraduate, graduate or doctoral degrees are encouraged to visit uflc.net to learn more about the opportunities available.

2024-2025 SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

Bhagirathi Agrawal Scholarship

Gideon Rosa

Row Crop Agricultural Scholarship

Reece Eggert

Katelyn Hertges

Brady Kessler

Anna Minich

Judith A. Amor Nursing Scholarship

Mackenzie LaGard

Gustav J. & Elma A. Banzhaf Memorial Scholarship

Hailey Dawson

Anna Landing

Emma Luther

Zoe Pietrzak

Alissa Sonnenberg

Bensz Family Scholarship

Kyra Krachinski

Krystani Quinn

Ashley Sparks

Lloyd G. & Betty Jane Clayton Scholarship

Haleigh Miller

William Vernon Compton Scholarship

Gavin Zolvinski

Cunningham Scholarship

Sierra Dabney

Ernest & Mildred Delco Scholarship

Gideon Rosa

Carley Dickard Memorial Scholarship

Anna Minich

Galena Township Scholarship Award

Evan Lux

Reese Yettaw

James A. & Phyllis A. Garwood Memorial Music Scholarship

Ashley Sparks

Donald & Beverly Guse Scholarship

Miranda Wozniak

Harold & Rowena Hargrave Scholarship

Makenna Micallef

Robert J. Hiler Memorial Scholarship

Justin Bunce

Byonka Hernandez

Ruth M. Howe Scholarship

Dominic Yanke

Ingersoll Trust Scholarship

Kaitlyn Day

Brayden Sobecki

Bruce R. Johnson Scholarship

Vanessa DeWitt

Richard James Johnson Agriculture Scholarship

Anna Minich

Dr. King S. Jones Memorial Scholarship

Kyra Krachinski

K.A.T. Volunteer Scholarship

Allison Galinowski

Taylor Reaves

Brayden Sobecki

Pooja Verma

Arthur & Alice Kabelin Scholarship*

Alexander Ake

Kaitlyn Day

Taylor Higley

Rebecca Marxman

Makenna Micallef

Brenna Woodruff

Kabelin Family Scholarship

Thomas Hill

Preston Richard

Christopher Seadorf

Tristan Sherwood

Kelly-Prentiss Scholarship

Samantha Ake

Evan Curl

Austen Ott

Sandra Calkins Kowalski Scholarship

Mackenzie LaGard

Elizabeth Tate

Mia Taylor

Richard & Tracy Krause Scholarship*

Joel Kelley

Emma Luther

Samantha Wilson

La Porte County Nursing Scholarship

Dominic Bartels

Carley Ellenberger

Allison Grabarczyk

Emma Heffron

Lexi Scheidt

Taylor Skibinski

La Porte County Symphony Orchestra Deborah DePoy Music Scholarship

Anastasia Attar

Robert E. LeRoy Scholarship

Haleigh Miller

Allison Zila

Marilouise Lundgren Lossing Memorial Scholarship*

Lillian Burke

Anna Kubik

Emma Mitschelen

Tristen Poe

Joanie Sanchez

Allison Zila

Jack Lubeznik Scholarship

Sophia Barczak

Robert L. Ludington & Anita Huppenthal Ludington Scholarship

Layana Aoun

Madeleine Arndt

Kaleb Bacztub

Tyler Bacztub

Brennan Balka

Sophia Barczak

Abigail Bartlett

Francisco Bibian

Reilly Briggs

Owen Chalik

Trenten Chalik

Michael Clark

Caiya Cooper

Carter Craig

Olivia Cramer-Stevens

Logan Crawford

Zoe Crofton

Brenda Del Real

Vanessa DeWitt

Maris Dodge

Sean Egan

Reece Eggert

Aviana Garner

Isabella Gosciniak

Madison Gresham

Zachary Hanchar

Mirabellah Hernandez

Lauren Hertges

Sydney Hill

Emily Huff

Amelia Jaracz

Abigail Kemiel

Brady Kessler

Jennifer Kievert

Rilee Kleist

Michael Lakin

Brenda Lopez

Evan Lux

Tatiana Miller

Riley Moody

Janelle O’Neal

Chesney Osos

Meaghan Painter

Leila Peksa

Reghan Penziol

Michael Pham

Alivia Rocke

Reghan Romstadt

Caleb Rosa

Kendall Rosenbaum

Olivia Ruiz

William Ruszkowski

Trent Sample

Hannah Schoner

Hannah Schuster

Jacob Sherrick

Rachel Sherrick

Tristan Sherwood

Brayden Sobecki

Ashlei Sonnenberg

Ashley Sparks

Riley Steinhiser

Thomas Sullivan

Olivia Swanson

Elizabeth Tate

Madison Tilden

Kendall Troy

Riya Verma

Abigail Walker

Dylan West

Juliana Williams

Miranda Wozniak

Dominic Yanke

Makenzi Young

Ruth & Leonard Minich Scholarship

Hailey Dawson

Anna Minich

Dr. Edwin C. & Alice J. Mueller Scholarship

Dominic Bartels

Coach Nova Scholarship

Evan Lux

Pioneer Scholarship

Kaleb Bacztub

Kaitlyn Day

Kyra Krachinski

Rebecca Marxman

Krystani Quinn

Gideon Rosa

Alissa Sonnenberg

Reese Yettaw

Redington & Rootes Scholarship*

Alexander Ake

Rebecca Marxman

Makenna Micallef

Haleigh Miller

Brenna Woodruff

Allison Zila

Robert A. & Dorothy W. Rocke Scholarship

Allison Galinowski

Logan Higley

Taylor Higley

Olivia Lemon

Brenda Lopez

Taylor Reaves

Belle Scott

Pooja Verma

Donald F. Scott Motivational Scholarship

Layana Aoun

Dejah Hawkins Garner

Jibreel Hoskins

Adrian Huizar

McKenzie Losinski

Krystani Quinn

Alyssa Shaia

Tristan Sherwood

Sophie Sorg

Ashley Sparks

Floyd O. & Betty Shunk Scholarship*

Alexander Ake

Lillian Burke

Allison Grabarczyk

Haleigh Miller

Tristen Poe

Matthew Steele

Mason Tulacz

Brenna Woodruff

Ryley Zawada

Allison Zila

Edward B. & Grace A. Steele Siperek Scholarship

Logan Higley

Amelia Jaracz

Irvin & Peg Swanson Scholarship

Dominic Bartels

Tanber-Blair Golf Scholarship

Alexis Barr

Jenna Bauman

Owen Chalik

Vanessa DeWitt

Jayden Flagg

Maddox Franklin

Kamryn Kubik

Neil G. Thompson Memorial Scholarship*

Cameron Chavez

John R. & Florene A. Troyer Scholarship

McKenzie Losinski

Joslyn Rodriguez

D.I. Walker Scholarship

Kate Borrelli

Allison Galinowski

Logan Higley

Olivia Lemon

Zoey Parrett-Hock

Michael Pham

Taylor Reaves

Belle Scott

Brayden Sobecki

Ethan Wilmsen

Unity Foundation County Wide Scholarship

Kaleb Bacztub

Sophia Barczak

Vanessa DeWitt

Zachary Hanchar

Amelia Jaracz

Brady Kessler

Anna Landing

Olivia Lemon

Emma Luther

Leila Peksa

Alivia Rocke

William Ruszkowski

Alissa Sonnenberg

Abigail Walker

Reese Yettaw

*One or more recipients of this award preferred to remain anonymous