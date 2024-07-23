LA PORTE COUNTY, IN — Unity Foundation of La Porte County is awarding nearly $350,000 in scholarships to 148 students for the 2024-2025 academic year. The recipients are attending 48 colleges and universities across the United States. Since 1992, Unity has awarded approximately $4 million from sixty scholarship funds to help area students advance their education.
Lauren Varga, Unity Foundation Marketing & Program Manager, said, “Unity Foundation is honored to administer this program and support local students each year. Beyond providing financial assistance, receiving these awards is proof to the recipients that their community is behind them as they pursue their academic goals.”
A virtual scholarship presentation recognizing this year’s recipients and the donors who make the awards possible is available on the Unity website, uflc.net, YouTube channel and Facebook page.
“Unity loves investing in our students! We are grateful for the visionary donors who provide perpetual support for La Porte County students, reducing families’ tuition bills and student debt obligations,” said Maggi Spartz, Unity Foundation President. “We hope that one day the recipients will pay forward this kindness and help support future generations of local students.”
Students may apply for scholarships for the 2025-2026 academic year beginning in January 2025. High school seniors, non-traditional or returning students, as well as those pursuing certificates or undergraduate, graduate or doctoral degrees are encouraged to visit uflc.net to learn more about the opportunities available.
2024-2025 SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS
Bhagirathi Agrawal Scholarship
Gideon Rosa
Row Crop Agricultural Scholarship
Reece Eggert
Katelyn Hertges
Brady Kessler
Anna Minich
Judith A. Amor Nursing Scholarship
Mackenzie LaGard
Gustav J. & Elma A. Banzhaf Memorial Scholarship
Hailey Dawson
Anna Landing
Emma Luther
Zoe Pietrzak
Alissa Sonnenberg
Bensz Family Scholarship
Kyra Krachinski
Krystani Quinn
Ashley Sparks
Lloyd G. & Betty Jane Clayton Scholarship
Haleigh Miller
William Vernon Compton Scholarship
Gavin Zolvinski
Cunningham Scholarship
Sierra Dabney
Ernest & Mildred Delco Scholarship
Gideon Rosa
Carley Dickard Memorial Scholarship
Anna Minich
Galena Township Scholarship Award
Evan Lux
Reese Yettaw
James A. & Phyllis A. Garwood Memorial Music Scholarship
Ashley Sparks
Donald & Beverly Guse Scholarship
Miranda Wozniak
Harold & Rowena Hargrave Scholarship
Makenna Micallef
Robert J. Hiler Memorial Scholarship
Justin Bunce
Byonka Hernandez
Ruth M. Howe Scholarship
Dominic Yanke
Ingersoll Trust Scholarship
Kaitlyn Day
Brayden Sobecki
Bruce R. Johnson Scholarship
Vanessa DeWitt
Richard James Johnson Agriculture Scholarship
Anna Minich
Dr. King S. Jones Memorial Scholarship
Kyra Krachinski
K.A.T. Volunteer Scholarship
Allison Galinowski
Taylor Reaves
Brayden Sobecki
Pooja Verma
Arthur & Alice Kabelin Scholarship*
Alexander Ake
Kaitlyn Day
Taylor Higley
Rebecca Marxman
Makenna Micallef
Brenna Woodruff
Kabelin Family Scholarship
Thomas Hill
Preston Richard
Christopher Seadorf
Tristan Sherwood
Kelly-Prentiss Scholarship
Samantha Ake
Evan Curl
Austen Ott
Sandra Calkins Kowalski Scholarship
Mackenzie LaGard
Elizabeth Tate
Mia Taylor
Richard & Tracy Krause Scholarship*
Joel Kelley
Emma Luther
Samantha Wilson
La Porte County Nursing Scholarship
Dominic Bartels
Carley Ellenberger
Allison Grabarczyk
Emma Heffron
Lexi Scheidt
Taylor Skibinski
La Porte County Symphony Orchestra Deborah DePoy Music Scholarship
Anastasia Attar
Robert E. LeRoy Scholarship
Haleigh Miller
Allison Zila
Marilouise Lundgren Lossing Memorial Scholarship*
Lillian Burke
Anna Kubik
Emma Mitschelen
Tristen Poe
Joanie Sanchez
Allison Zila
Jack Lubeznik Scholarship
Sophia Barczak
Robert L. Ludington & Anita Huppenthal Ludington Scholarship
Layana Aoun
Madeleine Arndt
Kaleb Bacztub
Tyler Bacztub
Brennan Balka
Sophia Barczak
Abigail Bartlett
Francisco Bibian
Reilly Briggs
Owen Chalik
Trenten Chalik
Michael Clark
Caiya Cooper
Carter Craig
Olivia Cramer-Stevens
Logan Crawford
Zoe Crofton
Brenda Del Real
Vanessa DeWitt
Maris Dodge
Sean Egan
Reece Eggert
Aviana Garner
Isabella Gosciniak
Madison Gresham
Zachary Hanchar
Mirabellah Hernandez
Lauren Hertges
Sydney Hill
Emily Huff
Amelia Jaracz
Abigail Kemiel
Brady Kessler
Jennifer Kievert
Rilee Kleist
Michael Lakin
Brenda Lopez
Evan Lux
Tatiana Miller
Riley Moody
Janelle O’Neal
Chesney Osos
Meaghan Painter
Leila Peksa
Reghan Penziol
Michael Pham
Alivia Rocke
Reghan Romstadt
Caleb Rosa
Kendall Rosenbaum
Olivia Ruiz
William Ruszkowski
Trent Sample
Hannah Schoner
Hannah Schuster
Jacob Sherrick
Rachel Sherrick
Tristan Sherwood
Brayden Sobecki
Ashlei Sonnenberg
Ashley Sparks
Riley Steinhiser
Thomas Sullivan
Olivia Swanson
Elizabeth Tate
Madison Tilden
Kendall Troy
Riya Verma
Abigail Walker
Dylan West
Juliana Williams
Miranda Wozniak
Dominic Yanke
Makenzi Young
Ruth & Leonard Minich Scholarship
Hailey Dawson
Anna Minich
Dr. Edwin C. & Alice J. Mueller Scholarship
Dominic Bartels
Coach Nova Scholarship
Evan Lux
Pioneer Scholarship
Kaleb Bacztub
Kaitlyn Day
Kyra Krachinski
Rebecca Marxman
Krystani Quinn
Gideon Rosa
Alissa Sonnenberg
Reese Yettaw
Redington & Rootes Scholarship*
Alexander Ake
Rebecca Marxman
Makenna Micallef
Haleigh Miller
Brenna Woodruff
Allison Zila
Robert A. & Dorothy W. Rocke Scholarship
Allison Galinowski
Logan Higley
Taylor Higley
Olivia Lemon
Brenda Lopez
Taylor Reaves
Belle Scott
Pooja Verma
Donald F. Scott Motivational Scholarship
Layana Aoun
Dejah Hawkins Garner
Jibreel Hoskins
Adrian Huizar
McKenzie Losinski
Krystani Quinn
Alyssa Shaia
Tristan Sherwood
Sophie Sorg
Ashley Sparks
Floyd O. & Betty Shunk Scholarship*
Alexander Ake
Lillian Burke
Allison Grabarczyk
Haleigh Miller
Tristen Poe
Matthew Steele
Mason Tulacz
Brenna Woodruff
Ryley Zawada
Allison Zila
Edward B. & Grace A. Steele Siperek Scholarship
Logan Higley
Amelia Jaracz
Irvin & Peg Swanson Scholarship
Dominic Bartels
Tanber-Blair Golf Scholarship
Alexis Barr
Jenna Bauman
Owen Chalik
Vanessa DeWitt
Jayden Flagg
Maddox Franklin
Kamryn Kubik
Neil G. Thompson Memorial Scholarship*
Cameron Chavez
John R. & Florene A. Troyer Scholarship
McKenzie Losinski
Joslyn Rodriguez
D.I. Walker Scholarship
Kate Borrelli
Allison Galinowski
Logan Higley
Olivia Lemon
Zoey Parrett-Hock
Michael Pham
Taylor Reaves
Belle Scott
Brayden Sobecki
Ethan Wilmsen
Unity Foundation County Wide Scholarship
Kaleb Bacztub
Sophia Barczak
Vanessa DeWitt
Zachary Hanchar
Amelia Jaracz
Brady Kessler
Anna Landing
Olivia Lemon
Emma Luther
Leila Peksa
Alivia Rocke
William Ruszkowski
Alissa Sonnenberg
Abigail Walker
Reese Yettaw
*One or more recipients of this award preferred to remain anonymous