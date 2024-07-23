The following is a statement made on social media from the City of Michigan City:
The City of Michigan City is proud to announce its selection for the 2024 Put Us on the Map Challenge by the City Health Dashboard.
This prestigious opportunity allows Michigan City to join a select group of cities nationwide in gaining access to critical local data that highlights the public health issues faced by local communities.“Access to local health data has been a long-standing challenge for smaller cities like ours,” said Mayor Angie. “Being a part of the Put Us on the Map Challenge is a significant milestone for Michigan City because it not only empowers us with the information needed to address our community’s unique challenges but also with strategizing solutions tailored to the well-being of our residents.”The City Health Dashboard provides detailed city- and neighborhood-level data on health and its social causes, including data broken down by age, sex, and race/ethnicity. With the city’s inclusion in this initiative, Michigan City now has live access to over 25 health measures that can help improve public health, environmental policies and socio-economic strategies.
As cities across the nation face an array of health, environmental, and socio-economic challenges, the city stresses the importance of local data. City leaders and community members can now explore metric maps, compare metrics within the city and with other Dashboard cities, view demographic maps, access Take Action resources, and much more.
The City provided a link for more information and to begin exploring how data can improve the community by clicking here.