The City of Michigan City is proud to announce its selection for the 2024 Put Us on the Map Challenge by the City Health Dashboard.

The following is a statement made on social media from the City of Michigan City:

This prestigious opportunity allows Michigan City to join a select group of cities nationwide in gaining access to critical local data that highlights the public health issues faced by local communities.

“Access to local health data has been a long-standing challenge for smaller cities like ours,” said Mayor Angie. “Being a part of the Put Us on the Map Challenge is a significant milestone for Michigan City because it not only empowers us with the information needed to address our community’s unique challenges but also with strategizing solutions tailored to the well-being of our residents.”