The Michigan City Police Department and the Michigan City Fire Department will be participating in a Battle of the Badges Blood Drive that is open to the public on Tuesday, August 13 and Wednesday, August 14.
The Michigan City Police Department will be hosting the blood drive on Wednesday, August 14 at the Michigan City Police Department from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Appointments are preferred by scanning the code on the attached flyer, but walk-ins are always welcome.
You can also call 800-632-4722 to make an appointment.