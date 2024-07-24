Tuesday morning, detectives with the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division Lowell Post along with officers with the U.S. Marshal’s Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, served an arrest warrant in the 7000 block of Birch Ave. in Hammond. Arrested was 35-year-old Darrell A. Graham, from Chicago, IL. Graham was arrested without incident. The arrest was a result of an extensive investigation into the interstate shooting that occurred on June 3,2024, along I-80/94 in Hammond. In that shooting, a juvenile sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to their lower extremities.

Graham is being charged with two counts of attempted murder, battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years old, battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in bodily injury, attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon and two counts criminal recklessness.

Graham is being held at the Lake County Jail.