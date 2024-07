The City of Valparaiso posted the following statement to its social media at 4:21 p.m. Tuesday regarding a water main break and boil advisory:

Valparaiso City Utilities crews responded to a water main break at Country Club Road. Approximately 150 customers within this service area may have experienced low water pressure or a complete interruption in water service. ๐ƒ๐ฎ๐ž ๐ญ๐จ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ฉ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ฐ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž, ๐š ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ซ๐ฒ ๐›๐จ๐ข๐ฅ ๐š๐๐ฏ๐ข๐ฌ๐จ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐›๐ž ๐ข๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ž๐ to residents and business owners along Country Club Rd, Timber Bridge, Creekside Dr, Creekside Ct, Quail Covey Rd, Quail Covey Circle, Bobwhite Circle, Pheasant Walk, Waxwing Ct, Partridge Ct and Meadowlark Drive.NOTE: If you are in doubt of where you are located geographically, follow the precautionary boil advisory. Please see the map for affected areas that are highlighted in yellow boxes.The water microbiology laboratory will conduct the necessary testing to assure the water passes the required bacteria testing. The boil advisory will last approximately 48 hours and may be extended if additional testing is needed.It is recommended that all cooking and drinking water be brought to a complete boil for five (5) minutes before using. Please continue to boil all cooking and drinking water until we notify you that it is no longer necessary.For further information regarding boil advisories, please call our Customer Service Center at (219) 462-6174 or visit our website under www.valparaisoutilities.org (FAQs โ€œWhat should I do when a boil advisory is issuedโ€).