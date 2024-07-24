The City of Valparaiso posted the following statement to its social media at 4:21 p.m. Tuesday regarding a water main break and boil advisory:

Valparaiso City Utilities crews responded to a water main break at Country Club Road. Approximately 150 customers within this service area may have experienced low water pressure or a complete interruption in water service. 𝐃𝐮𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐮𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐰𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞, 𝐚 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐨𝐢𝐥 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐛𝐞 𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐞𝐝 to residents and business owners along Country Club Rd, Timber Bridge, Creekside Dr, Creekside Ct, Quail Covey Rd, Quail Covey Circle, Bobwhite Circle, Pheasant Walk, Waxwing Ct, Partridge Ct and Meadowlark Drive.NOTE: If you are in doubt of where you are located geographically, follow the precautionary boil advisory. Please see the map for affected areas that are highlighted in yellow boxes.The water microbiology laboratory will conduct the necessary testing to assure the water passes the required bacteria testing. The boil advisory will last approximately 48 hours and may be extended if additional testing is needed.It is recommended that all cooking and drinking water be brought to a complete boil for five (5) minutes before using. Please continue to boil all cooking and drinking water until we notify you that it is no longer necessary.For further information regarding boil advisories, please call our Customer Service Center at (219) 462-6174 or visit our website under www.valparaisoutilities.org (FAQs “What should I do when a boil advisory is issued”).