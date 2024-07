La Porte Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted on theft and domestic battery charges.

Police are looking for 29-year-old Richard Cowgill.

Police say if you know the whereabouts of Cowgill, you are encouraged to provide tips to the La Porte Police Department and contact Cpl. Adam Jaskowiak at (219-362-9446 ext: 2134) or ajaskowiak@lpcitypd.com.

Police say you may remain anonymous.