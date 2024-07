The City of Valparaiso announced Calumet Avenue will be closed from Bullseye Lake Road to Burlington Beach Road during overnights on tonight (Thursday) and Friday (7/25 and 7/26), beginning at 9:00 p.m., to complete milling and resurfacing of the roadway.

The overnight work is designed to minimize disruption to motorists where possible.

The final resurfacing is scheduled to take place during the day on Monday, July 29. All dates are weather permitting.