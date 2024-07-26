La PORTE, IN – Information regarding road closures and parking availability has been announced as the City of La Porte gears up for its fourth annual LakeFest this weekend, according to Park Superintendent Mark Schreiber.

Starting today Friday, July 26, through Sunday, July 28, a wide array of activities will be held at La Porte’s Pine, Stone and Clear lakes. Featured events will include a free concert performed by the Grammy Award winning band Soul Asylum, P1 AquaX races, a special Friday Night Live at Fox Park, fireworks, kids activities, an artisan market, physical activities and more. With events spread throughout the city, Schreiber said residents should be aware of road closures.

“This year’s festival promises to provide an incredible weekend of entertainment and fun for residents and visitors of all ages,” Schreiber said. “Our team has worked very hard to provide a weekend of memorable experiences, and we expect quite a crowd. That said, we encourage concert goers to arrive early and beware of road closures.”

Friday through Sunday at Fox Park: Parking will be allowed in all the lots surrounding the Dennis F. Smith Amphitheater and Ron Reed Field. On Saturday only, the south lot off McClung Road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for the Clear Lake Craft Market and then opened at 5:30 p.m. for Premier Parking Pass holders only. Also on Saturday evening, parking will be allowed at Scharf Field and auxiliary lots off Truesdell across from The Banks and off Clear Lake Boulevard across from Dunes Event Center. Paladin will provide a free shuttle from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday with stops throughout Fox Park.

Saturday through Sunday at Soldiers Memorial Park: Parking will be allowed in the Stone Lake Beach House lot and along Grangemouth Road from the beach house to Lakeshore Drive on the east side of the road. Overflow parking will be allowed along Veterans Parkway and at the Park Office. The Cummings Lodge parking lot will be closed.