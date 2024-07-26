PORTER COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will have alternating lane closures on I-94 between U.S. 20 and State Road 49 on or after Tuesday, July 30.

I-94 will be reduced to two lanes in each direction through late November for three bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance projects through this area. Work will begin with the left shoulder and lane closed for construction and will move to the right for phase two in mid-September. Phase three will be to conduct bridge painting work beginning in early October.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. INDOT says motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.