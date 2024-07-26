On July 17th, two white males walked northbound along Fail Road from the area of CR 600 North. They proceeded to a residence in the 6200 north block where they forced entry gaining access to the interior of the home.

The homeowner arrived and encountered the criminals inside. The subjects fled and the homeowner gave chase before eventually losing sight of them.

A nearby video surveillance system captured the subjects on foot, and eventually leaving the area in a dark colored SUV traveling southbound on Fail Road. Video footage can be found and viewed in the comments section.