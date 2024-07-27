Press Release, La Porte Community School Corporation:

Jason’s leadership in professional development has been pivotal in advancing technology and professional growth within the La Porte Community School Corporation (LPCSC). As the LPHS Computer Resource Person and technology department liaison, he has spearheaded new teacher technology orientation training and coordinated the implementation of the Gizmos Explore Learning Curriculum. His grant writing and professional development coordination have ensured the successful integration of Gizmos into the science curriculum for grades 5-12, ushering in a new era of interactive learning. Moreover, his leadership in implementing the Project Lead The Way Biomedical Sciences pathway at LPHS has significantly enriched the curriculum, offering students valuable exposure to biomedical sciences.

In addition to his role as a La Porte High School science teacher, Jason has served as a technology club leader for Michigan City Area Schools’ Safe Harbor After School Program and a foreign instructor of conversational English for Aeon Corporation in Japan. These diverse teaching experiences have enriched his approach to education, helping to deepen students’ understanding of the content and connecting them to real-world applications and potential careers.

Reacting to his Top 25 INTOY selection, Jason stated, “I am deeply honored to be recognized among the top 25 teachers in Indiana. The acknowledgment reflects the collective effort between my colleagues and the community. I am proud to represent the La Porte Community School Corporation in our commitment to creating an engaging, equitable, and innovative learning environment that inspires our students to reach their full potential.” La Porte High School Principal Scott Upp praised Jason’s work ethic and dedication: “Jason is an exemplary teacher with a strong commitment to student success and professional growth.

His innovative approach to curriculum and integrating technology into instruction has greatly impacted our students. We are incredibly proud of his achievements and this recognition as a Top 25 Finalist for Indiana Teacher of the Year.”

