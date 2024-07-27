MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Thursday, the Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) announced it has awarded $18,215 to Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) through the Arts Organization Support grant program.

During its June 14 Quarterly Business Meeting, the Commission approved funding recommendations for the Arts Project Support and Arts Organization Support grant programs. Between the two grant programs, 338 organizations in 77 Indiana counties are receiving funding.

“All across Indiana we have seen the positive impact that investing in arts and creativity has on quality of life,” said Anne Penny Valentine, Chair of the Indiana Arts Commission. “Each of the projects and organizations selected to receive funding are doing exceptional creative work in and for Hoosier communities. The Commission is excited and honored to support the work these organizations are doing to engage the public, develop their communities and encourage creativity across our state.”

“The Indiana Arts Commission has really advanced their role of arts and culture leadership in the state. The staff are so hands on in advising and supporting LCA of its mission. We value their work tremendously, and the findings they provide are essential to making our communities thrive.” said LCA’s Executive Director, Janet Bloch.

“Art and creativity foster connection and cohesion, support the entrepreneurial spirit communities need to thrive, and help build the kinds of communities where people want to live, work, play, study, and stay,” said Miah Michaelsen, Executive Director of the Indiana Arts Commission. “In every corner of the Hoosier state, public funding for arts and creativity continually proves to be a high-return investment that positively impacts the cultural, economic, and educational climate of Indiana. It is a privilege to support the organizations building stronger Indiana communities through arts and creativity.”

Funding for the Indiana Arts Commission and its programs is provided by the Indiana General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.

View the full list of grants awarded.