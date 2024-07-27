JASPER COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews will conduct seal coating operations resulting in a road closure on State Road 110 beginning on or after Monday, July 29.

State Road 110 will be closed during daytime work hours for approximately two days. The official detour for this closure will follow U.S. 231 and State Road 10.

Through traffic should utilize the detour or seek an alternate route. Local traffic should exercise caution and follow traffic directions carefully in the area where work is occurring. This work is weather dependent, and the schedule is subject to change.