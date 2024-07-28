Valparaiso, IN – The MAAC Foundation First Responding Training Campus is proud to announce the 5th Annual First Responder Appreciation & Demonstration Day (FRADD), scheduled for September 14, 2024. This highly anticipated event will take place from 9 AM to 2 PM CST at the MAAC campus.

FRADD is a free event and serves as our largest fundraiser of the year. The day is dedicated to honoring and supporting our first responders by providing them with comprehensive and inclusive training and skill enhancement opportunities.

This year’s event will feature over 50 live demonstrations from various first responder disciplines, showcasing the skills and dedication of our local heroes. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with first responders, learn about their work, and witness firsthand the expertise and bravery required in their line of duty.

With more than 3,000 attendees expected, FRADD promises to be a day of community, fun, education, and appreciation. It’s an excellent opportunity for families, friends, and community members to come together and show their support for those who risk their lives to keep us safe.

Event Details:

Date: September 14, 2024

Time: 9 AM – 2 PM CST

9 AM – 2 PM CST Location: MAAC Foundation Inc. 4203 Montdale Park Drive, Valparaiso, Indiana 46383

Highlights of the Event:

First Responder and K9 Demonstrations

Touch a Truck and Helicopters

Opportunities to meet and thank first responders

Live Music

Little Obie the CN locomotive

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Food and refreshments

Mark your calendars and join us for this day full of fun! Your presence and support are vital in helping us continue our mission to provide top-notch training and resources to our first responders.