Local senior veterans honored in open cockpit biplane, courtesy of nonprofit Dream Flights and Rittenhouse Village At Michigan City
Nonprofit Dream Flights honored seniors and veterans with free flights of a lifetime in a restored WWII-era biplane, the same aircraft used to train aviators during WWII. During the 20-minute flight, On Tuesday, July 23rd the Dream Flyers experienced the freedom and exhilaration of soaring 1,000 feet in the air in an iconic, open-cockpit-biplane. Veterans residing at Rittenhouse Village at Michigan City, 4300 Cleveland Ave, Michigan City, IN had a flight of a lifetime.
Non-profit Dream Flights’ mission is giving back to those who gave. Since 2011, the nonprofit has honored nearly 6,000 veterans and seniors living in long-term care communities with free flights in restored WWII-era biplanes, the same aircraft used to train aviators in the 1940s. Dream Flights pilots, who primarily fly for major airlines and are active duty or retired military veterans themselves, volunteer their time to fly these veterans in the country’s largest fleet of restored/fully operational Stearman bi-planes. Dream Flights are always free to participants. The organization relies on corporate sponsors, donors and individual donations to support its mission of giving back to those who gave. Tax-deductible donations and sponsorship opportunities are available at https://dreamflights.org/donate/.