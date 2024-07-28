Local senior veterans honored in open cockpit biplane, courtesy of nonprofit Dream Flights and Rittenhouse Village At Michigan City

Non-profit Dream Flights’ mission is giving back to those who gave. Since 2011, the nonprofit has honored nearly 6,000 veterans and seniors living in long-term care communities with free flights in restored WWII-era biplanes, the same aircraft used to train aviators in the 1940s. Dream Flights pilots, who primarily fly for major airlines and are active duty or retired military veterans themselves, volunteer their time to fly these veterans in the country’s largest fleet of restored/fully operational Stearman bi-planes. Dream Flights are always free to participants. The organization relies on corporate sponsors, donors and individual donations to support its mission of giving back to those who gave. Tax-deductible donations and sponsorship opportunities are available at