PORTER COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews will be resurfacing sections of I-94 resulting in lane closures between State Road 51/U.S. 6 and State Road 249 on or after Wednesday, July 31.

Work will be ongoing for approximately one week, with intermittent lane closures during daytime work hours of approximately 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Motorists should be alert for work crews and changing traffic patterns.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.