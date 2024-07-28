MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Economic Recovery Corps Fellow Eze Redwood seeks to spark vibrancy and change during his three-year immersion in Michigan City.

Michigan City and Gary were selected to collaboratively host Redwood through the ERC Fellowship Program, which was put into place by the International Economic Development Council and U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration in 2023.

“They selected 65 ‘changemakers’ from thousands of applications around the United States and paired us with the cities that they saw as having the most potential,” Redwood said. “I was incredibly excited to have been matched with the Northwest Indiana region because I see the absolute most potential here of any city in America – from the research I did, I could tell there was truly inspired visionary leadership that was comfortable doing what it takes to actually solve problems.”

The $30 million cooperative agreement supports economic growth and innovation in cities across the country by planting economic development professionals to cultivate needed change. The Michigan City and Gary joint application was selected out of more than 500 cities that sought the opportunity.

“By having Eze here for an extended period of time, he will be able to help us with our Vibrant Michigan City initiative as well as bring in new ideas and potential opportunities to take our city to the next stage of growth,” said Michigan City Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch.

Redwood will lead the continued implementation of Vibrant Michigan City, the economically inclusive initiative that is focusing on the East, West and Midtown areas. The process led to a playbook with short- and long-term agenda items to pinpoint economic ideas, built environment changes, civic ideas and social ideas.

“From the beginning, we knew that we would need help to put agenda items into action. Having Eze here to center on the initiative paves the path for creating the changes outlined in the playbook,” said EDCMC Executive Director Clarence L. Hulse.

“I believe the Vibrant Michigan City plan is phenomenal, and I hope to first and foremost help that get executed,” Redwood said. “Secondly, I want to get MC significant national coverage and help it define then communicate what makes it different.”

Redwood said he will also focus his efforts on working with the city’s entrepreneurial community and assist with workforce development, crime reduction and the continued strengthening of the city’s schools as well as research grant opportunities.

“I am looking forward to working with those who have been doing the work here to bring in knowledge, resources, visibility and funding opportunities to MC businesses,” he said. “I enjoy being in the economic development arena because it centers on my favorite thing to do, which is solve hard problems – through which you’re able to make people’s lives better.”

###

The Economic Development Corporation Michigan City is committed to growing and attracting new industry and business to the community as well as strengthening existing business. EDCMC services, programs, and one-on-one assistance clearly provide the optimum business environment — a place where commerce and industry can prosper and grow. EDCMC merges the right mix of resources, including city government, community members, and the expertise of business leaders. Exclusive incentive packages and unique natural resources make Michigan City, Indiana, the place to build or expand.

For more information, call (219) 873-1211 or visit www.edcmc.com.

With photo:

IEDC Fellow Eze Redwood addresses the audience at the latest meeting for the Vibrant Michigan City initiative.