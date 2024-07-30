Community block party, police demos to highlight outreach event

MICHIGAN CITY – July 25, 2024 – Michigan City Police Department is joining law enforcement agencies across the country to host a National Night Out on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. This is an annual community crime prevention and safety event that allows City residents to become more familiar with their first responders and have more comfort and confidence in their interactions.

National Night Out will take place at the Civic Plaza Lots at 7th and Franklin Streets, on Tuesday, August 6 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. MCPD will hold demonstrations throughout the event including a presentation of the K9 unit, the SWAT team, safety, vehicle tours, drones, and more.

The event will also include free food, games, raffles, music, a pop-up art project, and several organizations and agencies from the community. This event is family-friendly, free, and open to the public.

Chief Marty Corley of the Michigan City Police Department believes this is an important event in the community because it offers an opportunity for the community to engage with itself, local leaders, and law enforcement.

“I believe that when a community builds strong relationships, its members create a stronger community,” said Chief

Corley. “The Michigan City Police Department will continue to build stronger relationships with the community – and this will help us more effectively serve and protect.”

Community agencies and organizations interested in hosting a table at the event may contact Chief Corley at mcorley@emichigancity.com to sign up.

“Thank you to all of the community partners who have supported this event,” Corley said. “We appreciate sponsors of National Night Out and all of the businesses and organizations that will be providing education and information and helping us build a greater Michigan City together.”

Platinum sponsors of National Night Out include NIPSCO, Horizon Bank, Harbour Trust, La Porte County CVB, St. Andrew’s Products, Weil-McLain, Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch, Utility, Inc., United Way of La Porte County, and Meijer.

According to the NNO website, National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police- community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safe, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

Organizations assisting Michigan City Police Department with the planning of this event include The Salvation Army of Michigan City, Michigan City Special Events, United Way of La Porte County, Healthlinc, Franciscan Health, Erica Miller Group, and Centier Bank.