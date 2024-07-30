Press Release, Indiana State Police:

This past Friday, July 26, the Indiana State Police Lowell Post conducted two traffic blitzes on I-65 and I-80/94. This is the second time this month that these blitzes have been scheduled. The first blitz on Friday ran from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and the second took place from 10:00 p.m. until 3:00 a.m. on Saturday morning. The purpose of these blitzes is to not only enforce the traffic laws along these roadways, but to educate the public on safe driving with the goal of making Indiana roadways safer. Some of the offenses that troopers observed during the blitz were speeding, following too closely, trucks over 10k lbs. operating in unauthorized lanes of travel, O.W.I., and illegal drug possession. Below is a brief summary of the activity that was compiled.

Traffic Stops- 107

Traffic Citations- 87

Written Warnings- 104

Speeding- 24

Seatbelts- 6

Criminal Arrests- 19

Crashes Investigated- 10 (1 Fatality)

Truck Inspections- 6

O.W.I.- 3

Lt. Terrance Weems, Commander of the Lowell Post, stated, “I am extremely proud of the efforts that the troopers at our district, as well as troopers that are assigned to the Motor Carrier Division, made not only for these traffic blitzes last Friday, but also for their efforts that they put forth on a daily basis. These blitzes serve as a reminder that traffic laws and speed limits aren’t suggestions, they should be followed to ensure everyone makes it to their destinations safely.”