The South Shore Line is letting the public comment on its new schedule.

“It is the policy of the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) that the riding public affected by changes in service be afforded an opportunity to comment on such changes before they are acted upon. To afford the public this opportunity to comment, NICTD is holding a public comment period through 5:00 pm (CST) on August 13, 2024.

“NICTD will be updating the current Commuter Rail Service Schedule in August 2024. This comment period if for the update removing the McCormick Place Station flag stop from regularly scheduled service. This will help to improve weekend and holiday on-time performance. The McCormick Place stop is located at 23rd Street between King Drive and Lake Shore Drive and currently operates as a flag stop on Weekends and Holidays ONLY. NICTD will have the ability to serve the McCormick Place station during large events held at the convention center. Notice to passengers for event service serving the

“McCormick Place station will be made through our current social media channels, to passengers signed up for our email notifications, and on our website.

If you would like to submit a comment, please do so in the following ways:

• Email: comments@nictd.com

• Phone: (219) 874-4221 x217

• United States Postal Service: NICTD Comment, 503 Carroll Ave., Michigan City, IN 46360

This document is available in alternate format upon request. TDD via Indiana Relay Services:1-800-743-3333.”